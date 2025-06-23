Bengal Family Performs Living Daughter's Obsequies For Marrying Man Of Different Religion

Nadia: It all started with a young woman marrying a man of a different religion out of love. However, her family could not accept the decision and decided to perform her obsequies in life. The incident is from the Shibnibas Gram Panchayat area of ​​Krishnaganj in the Nadia district of Bengal, leaving the neighbours jaw-dropping.

According to family sources, the young woman, a first-year student, has been in an affair with a young man of a different religion from the Hanskhali Ghazna area of ​​the district for a long time. As a result, the young woman's family was reluctant to accept their relationship. Finding no way out, they eloped to get married without the permission of their families. This is not the first time, as the family claims that she had run away with the young man earlier. The family had arranged the marriage of the woman, to which she revolted. After several rounds of heated arguments with family members, she eloped with her beau.

"She broke our trust. She is not my daughter anymore. So I am performing her funeral," the mother of the woman said. Tumpa Biswas, the aunt, said, "She ran away with the same person three months ago. We brought her back home. Then she was fine. But she ran away again and married the boy. This time, we will not take her back. The girl has died forever for us. That's why we performed the funeral."

The father of the girl, who works in Israel, is mentally shaken hearing about her daughter's decision. His inability to return home due to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict has made it more unbearable. In his absence, the obsequies were performed by his brother Somnath Biswas. "We called a priest and performed her obsequies by garlanding her photo as per the ritual. The girl did not understand our love and respect. She is not our daughter anymore," he said. All her photos, clothes, books and important documents were burned, as the family declared her to be dead to them, erasing all traces of her memory.

After 12 days of her marriage, the family performed the obsequies of their living daughter. Neighbours are divided in their reactions to the incident. While some stand by the family, many are unable to accept it. Overall, the incident has sparked new debates about religion and society.

"We came to know about the incident. But no complaint has been filed in this regard from anyone. Since the girl is an adult, we can't take any action on our own," a police officer said.