Bengal Education Minister Injured In Brawl At Jadavpur University

Kolkata: The city's Jadavpur University saw a ruckus during the annual conference of the West Bengal College & University Professors' Association (WBCUPA) on Saturday in which the state education minister, Bratya Basu, who was the chief guest, sustained injuries. He was taken to the trauma care centre of the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Two more professors also sustained injuries in the brawl. It was learnt that students belonging to SFI, ultra-left, and other wings demanded election of the students council from the minister.

From the beginning of the conference, the leftist student wings were protesting in demand for the election, compelling Basu to enter the campus through a detour. But the situation exacerbated after his entry.

Amid this, Basu addressed the protesting students that he would end his speech in a "cool mind". But the situation turned grim at the last leg of his speech, he and he was stopped from exiting the campus as students stopped his convoy.

The protestors released the air from the tires of Basu's vehicle, climbed atop it and started breaking the windshield, and amid this, his wristwatch got snapped and fell on the ground. He was reported to be feeling unwell. Despite repeated attempts to talk with protestors, no headway could be made, and the torching continued.

"They manhandled me today and have beaten my security. No talks can be held if they want anarchy to prevail," Basu told ETV Bharat from SSKM.

Asked about which student wing was involved in the fracus, Basu said he could not understand and a delegation of SFI has submitted a memorandum to him separately.

Acting vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta rushed to the spot to control the situation but had to face protestors. Later, the minister went inside his vehicle, but the students continued to block the road.

In the situation, some students sustained injuries when the minister's convoy sped away. Sources said the injured students were taken to the nearby KPC Medical College and Hospital.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh, who came to meet Basu at the hospital, strongly criticised the incident. "Trinamool is not taking the matter lightly at all. Those who did this will be identified, and action should be taken. Today, a deadly attack was carried out on Bratya Basu. A professors' organisation is holding a conference, and the Education Minister is not being allowed to enter there. This conference has been sabotaged on the pretext of giving another speech. Basu has shown extreme courtesy to protesting students," Ghosh said.