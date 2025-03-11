Bengal Drugs Control Dept Sounds High Alert Following Seizure Of Fake Medicines Worth Crores

Kolkata: A report submitted by the Directorate of Drugs Control on fake medicines to control blood pressure recovered from Amta in the Howrah district of West Bengal has created a stir in the state.

According to the report, Telma AM 40, one of the medicines prepared by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that doctors prescribe for high blood pressure, is under the scanner for possible black marketing.

A letter was written to the manufacturer, asking which parts of the original medicine were copied. In reply, the manufacturer has informed the Directorate of Drugs Control in detail about its manufacturing process. The batch number of the counterfeit medicine is 05240367, which is identical to the batch number of the original medicine. Use of the same batch number for the counterfeits increased the confusion.

A simple scan of the QR code on the strip shows the error 'could not be verified' and the name of the medicine has been misspelt. Its composition fails to meet the quality standard set by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission.

The state drug control department has issued instructions to the authorities of all public and private hospitals to scan the QR code after the batch of counterfeit medicines arrives at their store. Only if there is a good reason should it be prescribed to the public. In addition, wholesale and retail chains have also been instructed to sell this specific batch of medicine from the supply chain only after verifying the QR code.

Incidentally, a fake QR code in the name of a renowned pharmaceutical company was used. On February 21, the officials of the state Drug Control Department were shocked after raiding the godown of that pharmaceutical company running out of Amta as counterfeit medicines worth Rs 17 lakh were seized from Manna Agency.

Counterfeit life-saving medicines worth around Rs 6.5 crore were recovered in Kolkata earlier after being flagged by the Central Drugs Control. It is learnt that around 44 types of substandard medicines have spread across the country, which contain adulterated ingredients.

According to sources in the Drug Control Department, in 2023, the central government directed the pharmaceutical companies concerned to affix QR codes on 300 essential medicines to maintain their quality, which was abided by pharmaceutical companies.

The alert issed by the Directorate of Drugs Control. (ETV Bharat)

Recently, the QR code of a blood pressure medicine of a renowned pharmaceutical company was forged, which was brought to the notice of the state drugs control department. An investigation followed, which revealed that the substandard medicine was brought from Bihar, and a pharmaceutical supply company, Manna Agency of Amta, supplied them to various districts of the state.

On Thursday, the drugs control officials raided the godown of the agency in Amta and recovered a large cache of counterfeit medicines and arrested the owner. It is learnt that the agency has already supplied fake medicines worth Rs 1.86 crore to the market.