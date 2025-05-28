ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Couple Traces Mentally Challenged Son In Bangladesh After 14 Years Through Facebook

Maruf Ali (70), a farmer from Jhakkardighi village, recognised his son Nazim ul Haque, now 35, in a video clip on Facebook.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST

Malda: An elderly couple from West Bengal’s Malda district has traced their son to Bangladesh, fourteen years after he disappeared—thanks to the growing popularity of social media.

Maruf Ali (70), a farmer from Jhakkardighi village, says he recognised his son Nazim ul Haque, now 35, in a video clip on Facebook.

Nazim has been mentally unstable since birth; so was his elder brother, who has also been missing for 20 years. So when the father saw a video of a distressed man being beaten at a roadside eatery, something strange struck his mind. The video was reportedly shot in the Daudkandi area of Bangladesh’s Comilla district.

“I came across the video clip suddenly on someone’s mobile phone and recognised my son. We later spoke to him on a video call. I’m appealing to the government to return my son,” says Maruf.

Nazim’s mother, Nureja Bibi (60), was on cloud nine when she came to know about his son but is worried about his well-being. “When I saw the video, I knew it was him. I want him back,” she says.

One of their neighbours, Sanaullah Arifi, was the first to confirm Nazim’s identity when he saw the video online.

“A friend of mine shared the video clip on Facebook. I recognised Nazim soon after watching the clip. His movements, nature, and behaviour are completely similar to the young man in this clip,” he says.

“There is an incredible resemblance in appearance. Even the scar on his chest matches,” Arifi says, urging the police, administration and Bengal Chief Minister to act.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi student leader Siam Molla of Chhatra League has stepped in to help the elderly couple. He even arranged food for Namim. “When people from India called, we set up a video call with his family. I appeal to both governments to send him home,” he said.

“I have known this mentally unstable man since I was a little boy. A few days ago, he went to eat at a hotel. While eating, a man beat him up. The video clip of that incident went viral on social media. We felt bad about it. Then we arranged for him to eat at a hotel. We gave the money for his food to the hotel owner,” Molla said.

Responding to the family's plea, Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said efforts are underway. “We are coordinating with authorities in both countries to bring Nazimul back as soon as possible,” he said.

