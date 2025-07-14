Bengal Class 10 Student Dies As Poor Road Forces Locals To Carry Her On Bamboo Swing

Sabang: A Class 10 student died after being carried in a bamboo swing on Monday, as poor roads prevented the ambulance from entering the Basantapur village under Vemua Gram Panchayat-I in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. Locals said repeated grievances about the pathetic road conditions fell on deaf ears.

However, state irrigation minister Manas Bhunia acknowledged that an incident had happened, but it is not as big as it's being projected. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, though the veracity of it has not been ascertained by ETV Bharat. In the video, four people can be seen carrying the girl in the bamboo swing on their shoulders along the village road.

It is learnt that the 16-year-old girl, a student of Kerur High School, tried to end her life by jumping from the second floor of her house. When the family members tried to rush her to the nearby hospital, the poor road turned out to be an obstacle as the ambulance that was called failed to enter it. Subsequently, with neighbours' help, the family members laid her on a mat and hung it from a bamboo cane to carry her to the paved road where the ambulance was waiting. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Locals said that had the ambulance entered the road, she could have been saved, as the vital period was lost in making alternative arrangements. "The particular road, stretching one kilometre, has been in bad condition for 13 years. No one paid attention to its repair during the Left era. The situation was the same during the Trinamool era. The girl wanted to end her life for some reason and jumped off the second floor. When we came to know about the matter, we tried to rush her to the hospital. But no ambulance could enter the village due to the poor road. We were forced to take her on that bamboo pole. Many complaints have been made to the administration, including the Panchayat, about the road. But nothing happened. Many people may have to die like this in the future," Shambhucharan Samanta, a resident, said.

However, Bhunia sounded otherwise. "Such an incident happened on Saturday. The girl took extreme measures for some problems. Later, police rescued her and brought her in for an autopsy. However, the allegations of bad roads are not true. Despite the Central government stopping the money, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is continuing to develop the area by building kilometre after kilometre of roads. However, the incident is not as bad as some people are making it out to be," he said.

Earlier, such incidents have happened in the Debra, Daspur, and Narayangarh areas of Paschim Medinipur, where a lack of motorable roads forced people to carry patients to the hospital on bamboo swings.

Suicide is not a solution: If you ever have thoughts of suicide or if any of your friends or acquaintances are suffering from this problem, then do not despair. Know that there is someone who is always ready to share your pain, your frustration. Ready to stand by your side. Call Sneha Foundation at 044-24640050 at any time of the day to get help. You can also call the helpline number of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (9152987821). You have to call here between 8 am and 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.