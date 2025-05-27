ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Bypoll: Trinamool Names Candidate For Kaliaganj; Eyes Nilambur To Retain National Party Tag

The Kaliaganj assembly seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed in February. The ruling party has fielded Ahmed's daughter, Alifa.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST

Kolkata: After the Election Commission of India's (ECI) announcement of bypolls for five states on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday announced its candidate for the Kaliaganj constituency, after it fell vacant due to the death of Nasiruddin Ahmed in February. The ruling party has fielded Ahmed's daughter, Alifa.

Voting in the constituency will take place on June 19 and counting on June 23. Ahmed won Kaliganj with over 53 per cent votes, maintaining a 22 per cent gap with the BJP. Keeping these statistics in mind, TMC is confident of winning the bye-election, with a bigger victory margin.

Apart from Kaliganj, Trinamool is also preparing the roadmap for the Nilambur constituency in Kerala, as it wants to send a special political message to the entire country by doing well in this constituency. Two-time LDF MLA PV Anwar, who got more than 46 per cent in the 2021 elections, has switched to Trinamool, leading to the vacancy in Nimlmbur assembly constituency. Trinamool is thinking of fielding him from the seat, albeit an official announcement is yet to come.

As Kerala also goes to the polls next year, the Trinamool wants to make its presence visible in South Indian politics, and the Nilambur constituency can be a stepping stone. Moreover, it also needs to perform well here to retain the status of a national party, for which it needs at least six per cent votes in different states.

There is often a lack of interest among voters in bye-elections, and the tendency magnifies if there's hardly any chance of prospect for a change in the political landscape. As a result, the voting percentage also decreases, affecting the margin. Trinamool fears that a low margin may have an overall impact on the assembly elections next year. To arrest that, the party is leaving no stone unturned to generate enthusiasm among electors.

