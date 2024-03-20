India Test-fires Indigenously-made 1500 HP Engine for Main Battle Tanks

Mysuru (Karnataka): In a major step towards the Atmanirbharta in the defence sector, India on Wednesday carried out its maiden test-fire of indigenously-made 1500 Horsepower engine for Main Battle Tanks.

Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary, presided over the test-firing of 1500 HP engine for Main Battle Tanks at BEML’s Engine division in Mysuru complex on Wednesday. Senior civil and military officers of the Defence Ministry, industry partners and officials of BEML Ltd were present on the occasion.

The 1500 HP engine represents a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, possessing cutting-edge features such as high power-to-weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and desert environments.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally. Aramane while inaugurating the test cell described the achievement as a transformative moment which will enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

"The accomplishment solidifies BEML's position as a key contributor to defence production in the country, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation's needs in this critical sector", said CMD of BEML Shantanu Roy. The first test-firing of the 1500 HP engine signifies the completion of Generation One, focusing on technology stabilisation.