Belief In India's Rise As Global Leader Reinforced: Smriti Irani

New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani has said her four-nation tour to promote the book, "MODIALOGUE - Conversations for a Viksit Bharat", has reinforced her belief in India's rise as a global leader. The tour to Kuwait, Dubai, Oman and London was nothing short of "exhilarating", Irani was quoted as saying in a statement.

"The journey has reinforced my belief in India's rise as a global leader -- a story of progress, purpose and partnership that continues to enthral and inspire," she said, adding that it was inspiring to witness the Indian diaspora in celebration and being proud of how India has transformed from a land of potential to a land of achievements.

"Every conversation reflected a profound sense of possibility: of global good taking shape, of Indians eager to collaborate for a Viksit Bharat, and of a world community, captivated and ready to partner with India for a brighter, shared future," she said. The book's author, Ashwin Fernandes, said the promotional tour was "an extraordinary journey", celebrating India's transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"This tour is not just about a book but about the collective aspirations of a Viksit Bharat and the reflections of the commitment of the Indian diaspora abroad," Fernandes said.