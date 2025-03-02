Belgian Princess Attends Groundbreaking Event Of Agristo's Second Unit In Bijnor

Bijnor: Princess Astrid of Belgium arrived on Sunday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the second unit of Agristo Masa Pvt Ltd near Mahmoodpur on Himpur Deepa Road in Chandpur Tehsil of Bijnor. The administration had made elaborate security arrangements for the event, attended by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

The princess was accompanied by diplomats and 55 Belgian delegates. She stayed in the unit for nearly two hours.

Agristo Masa Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Masa Global Food Pvt Ltd (part of Wave Group) and IMSTO NV, Belgium (holding company of Agristo NV, Belgium), has set up a unit for dehydrated potato flakes in the Mahmoodpur village of the Ganj area. The company has been engaged in potato production since 2022. The second unit comes as part of expanding the Indian footprint.

Khanna, while addressing the event, said, "Agristo is a potato factory, and the Bhoomi Pujan for the second unit was held. The Belgian princesses, investors and factory workers participated in this program. Rs 250 crore has already been invested, and an investment of Rs 750 crore is expected for the second unit."

Around 2,500 farmers are expected to benefit from this expansion. This is in addition to the 500 farmers in the region who have been provided with sustainable livelihood opportunities through the plant's interventions.

The productivity of potatoes has gone up from 17 tonnes per hectare to 32 tonnes per hectare, and the Bijnor plant caters to both domestic and export markets, with North America, the Middle East, South East Asia and Japan being the key destinations overseas.

"The Bijnor plant is a testament of how results can be achieved when vision and technical expertise are combined. Partnering with Masa Global Food has allowed us to contribute in a meaningful manner to the rapidly evolving Indian agriculture and food processing sectors and ensure the development of all stakeholders," Filip Wallays, co-CEO of Agristo, said.

To ensure the holistic development of farmers and the overall development of the region's agricultural landscape, Agristo Masa has hired agronomists from Belgium and the Netherlands. The firm is also assisting farmers in this region in farm mechanisation.