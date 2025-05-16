Squad Of 80 Belgian Malinois Plays Major Role In “Operation Black Forest”

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: It was a squad of 80 four-leg soldiers of ‘Belgium Malinois’ who helped the elite units of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF’s) CoBRA, Chhattisgarh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) in eliminating 31 Maoists and recovering 450 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the biggest-ever “Operation Black Forest” launched against Naxalism at Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

“The K9 Squad of Belgian Malinois played a major role in this entire operation. Whether it is the detection of IEDs, BGL shells, bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material, the K9s played a major role during the operation in the dense forest along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border,” said M Dhinakaran, DIG, CRPF exclusively to ETV Bharat on Friday.

Belgian Malinois (ETV Bharat)

However, during the Operation, K9 Rolo sacrificed her life.

“She didn’t bark in pain. Didn’t run to save herself. K9 Rolo, trained for assault & explosive detection, laid down her life during the operation in Korregutta Hills after 200 bee stings. Wrapped in duty till her last breath—Rolo died protecting us. Not all heroes walk on two legs,” Dhinakaran said.

It was the only K9 breed of Belgian Malinois used in this entire operation.

“It’s only Belgian Malinois who can work in such harsh weather in comparison to other K9 breeds,” said Dhinakaran.

K9 Rolo

Born on April 5, 2023, K9 Rolo was trained in infantry patrolling, explosive detection and assault at Dog Breeding and Training School (DBTS) at the police academy in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Rolo was deployed for anti-naxal duties in 228 Bn, CRPF in April last year.

During the special operation at KGH, while K9 along with other troops were carrying out an intensive search operation, a sudden attack by a huge swarm of honey bees led them with surprise. Handlers of K9 Rolo covered her with a polythene sheet to avoid being bitten by the bees but it went in vain as the huge swarm of bees slipped inside the cover and bit K9 Rolo who then, due to intense pain and irritation, got berserk and got out of the cover making him vulnerable to more bites.

Belgian Malinois (ETV Bharat)

Resultantly, K9 Rolo suffered around 200 bee stings which made it unconscious. An immediate medical evacuation was performed. Emergency treatment was given by the handlers. However, K9 succumbed to the pain and suffering while on the way and was declared dead by the veterinary doctor.

It’s a shock for Rolo’s handler

The demise of two-year-old Rolo was a major shock for his handlers. “Subh (the handler) did not take food for the last two days. He is depressed. We are trying to console him,” said Dhinakaran.

The basic combat training of Rolo under the supervision of Subh was started when he was 45 days old. And, the 40-week-long combat training further strengthened the bonding between Rolo and Subh.

Whether it was training or feeding, Rolo was looked after only by Subh. Rolo had a running speed of 48 km per hour. He was also able to jump a 6 feet-tall barricade.

Once a puppy is introduced to his or her handler, they build a very strong bond, said Dhinakaran.

Belgian Malinois (ETV Bharat)

DBTS

The CRPF’s Dog Breeding and Training School (DBTS) is a premier institution in the field of breeding and training of police canines. The institution started functioning on August 27, 2011, and the formal training of dog handlers with 15 pups commenced on September 1, 2011. Breeding activities started with an initial stock of six dogs. The institution pioneered in training Belgian Shepherd Malinois (BSM) and Dutch Shepherd Dogs (DSD) as multi-tasking police service K9s, among security forces in the country.

With a modest beginning of six breeding stock of BSMs, the institution has so far bred over 1110 pups, including that of Dutch Shepherd.

As of March, 2025, the institution has trained and deployed over 1271 K9 teams. Over 162 master trainers including those from sister forces have also been trained, besides 102 breeding practitioners, 31 daycos and has trained the pool of over 757 personnel as dog handlers in the force.

Canine teams trained at this institution have so far been instrumental in the recovery of over 5888.10 kg of expressive besides other recoveries, across various operational theatres of the country.

Belgian Malinois (ETV Bharat)

What is the way forward?

There are a total of 900 K9 of Belgian Malinois breed in CRPF which are assigned for various multitasking works. “We have 245 battalions in CRPF and at least four Belgian Malinois K9 are assigned to each battalion,” said Dhinakaran highlighting the special features of Belgian Malinois.

“Belgium Malinois K9 is a tough breed and it can enthusiastically work in all weather. It is an expert in patrolling and sniffing. We have started breeding in Dog Breeding and Training School since 2016. And looking into the importance of this breed, we will try to increase its number,” said Dhinakaran.

Operation Black Forest

Teams of CRPF, STF, and DRG personnel faced the Naxalites at Karreguttalu Hill, ruled by red terror, and killed 31 Naxalites in the 21-day operation. The Karreguttalu Hill was the unified headquarters of major Naxal organizations like the PLGA Battalion 1, DKSZC, TSC, and CRC, where Naxal training, as well as the creation of strategies and weapons, used to take place.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed in this operation and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have also been recovered during the operation.

The 21-day Operation Black Forest was launched on April 21 to eliminate the menace of Naxalism from India by March 2026.