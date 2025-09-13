ETV Bharat / bharat

'Belated, Face-Saving Pit Stop': Congress Slams PM Modi's Manipur Visit

New Delhi: Opposition Congress on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “pit stop” visit to ethnic-violence hit Manipur with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge terming the PM's visit “farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people”.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day tour of five states from Saturday, arrived in Manipur capital Imphal where he launched various developmental projects. He also visited Churachandpur where he met the people displaced due to the ethnic violence which broke out in May, 2023.

But Congress President Kharge said that the PM's “3-hour PIT STOP in Manipur is not compassion — it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people”.

“Your so-called ROADSHOW in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!,” Kharge said.

The Congress President also slammed the PM over his repeated foreign trips since the Manipur violence erupted while snubbing the strife-torn state.

“You have made 46 foreign trips since, but not a single visit to share two words of sympathy with your own citizens”. He said that the PM's last visit to Manipur was in January 2022 for elections.