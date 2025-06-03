Belarusian Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In AP's Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: A 37-year-old man from Belarus, identified as Davidovich, was found dead under suspicious circumstances outside his apartment in Puttaparthi under the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

Davidovich came to India three months ago on a tourist visa and was staying on the fifth floor of Priyanka Apartments, located in Gopuram Third Cross. He had reportedly been residing in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Puttaparthi, and was involved in the film industry, where he was acting in supporting roles.

According to police, Davidovich went to the Puttaparthi Police Station at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, allegedly in an inebriated state, to lodge a complaint about his mobile phone, which was missing. When officers advised him to return the next morning for the same, he left for his apartment.

By Monday morning, locals discovered his body lying at the base of the building and alerted the police. It remains unclear whether Davidovich had accidentally fallen from the fifth floor of the apartment, or was pushed or was killed and the body thrown down subsequently. Puttaparthi circle inspector Sunitha confirmed that a case has been registered over the matter and a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of Davidovich's death.