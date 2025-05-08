Belagavi's Pride: Colonel Sophia Qureshi's Father-In-Law Speaks On 'Operation Sindoor'

Belagavi: India's recent success in Operation Sindoor has brought a wave of pride and celebration across India. One of the key figures in this strategic operation, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, addressed the media with critical details about it. It has now come to light that she is the daughter-in-law of Belagavi district—adding a local touch of honour to the national celebration.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Colonel Sophia’s father-in-law, Gousasab Bagewadi, shared heartfelt thoughts about the family's patriotism and pride in her service. Speaking from his home in Konnur village of Gokak taluk, where festivities are in full swing, he expressed deep joy at the recognition Sophia has brought to the family and the region.

Sophia Qureshi is married to Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi, a native of Konnur. The couple, who fell in love and married in 2015, are both serving officers in the Indian Army—Sophia is currently stationed in Jammu, and Tajuddin in Jhansi. Originally from Vadodara in Gujarat, Sophia holds a postgraduate degree in biochemistry. Military service runs deep in her family; her grandfather served in the Army, and her father was a religious instructor in the forces.

Sophia joined the Indian Army in 1999, while Tajuddin followed in 2011. In 2016, Sophia became the first Indian woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise, a milestone in India’s military history.

Recalling the moment they heard of her role in Operation Sindhoora, Gousasab said, "It filled our hearts with immense joy and pride. We celebrated at home. We haven't slept since last night. Our relatives and neighbours came over with garlands and greetings. We all live like brothers here—beyond caste or religion. We wish everyone to live in such unity and harmony."

Taking a strong stand against terrorism, he added, "Pakistan never fights openly; they always stab from behind. But those who attack the innocent never meet a noble end—only doom awaits them. We are Hindustanis; we fight with our chests out and die for the country. This is the message we passed on to both our son and daughter-in-law. Today, that message has borne fruit."

He added, "I spoke to my son. Sophia is currently busy in meetings in Delhi, so I haven't had a chance to speak with her yet. I will call her tonight. They both visited us a year ago. Since they get very little leave, they couldn’t come again. They’ve promised to visit during Bakrid."

Gousasab also reflected on his family's journey, saying, "I raised three sons while struggling with poverty. My eldest, Adam Ali, works as a firefighter in Bengaluru. The second, Sikandar, is a cable operator in Konnur. The youngest, Tajuddin, is now a Colonel. And now, thanks to our daughter-in-law’s contribution to the nation, all our efforts feel worthwhile."

Emphasising national unity, Gousasab concluded, "When it comes to the country, we are all one—no differences of caste, creed, or religion. The sacrifices made by our soldiers at the border are priceless. The entire country must stand behind our bravehearts fighting against Pakistan."

This proud moment for Belagavi reflects not only the grit and valour of the Indian Army but also the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and patriotism running through the families behind the uniforms.