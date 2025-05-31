Belagavi Men Paste Pictures Valorising Operation Sindoor On Cars

Belagavi: Two persons from Karnataka's Belagavi have pasted pictures depicting Operation Sindoor, carried out to eliminate terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, on their cars.

Rajendra Desai, managing director of Hi-Tech Motors and Automobiles Private Limited, Belagavi, has shown his patriotism by pasting stickers of the 'Operation Sindoor' on his 'Honda Exeter', while Shiva Chowgule, a social worker from Belagavi, also pasted stickers of the 'Operation Sindoor' on his 'Mahindra Thar'.

Desai has installed a model of the BrahMos missile on his car and fixed the portraits of Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, the proud daughter-in-law of Belagavi, on the doors. He has also pasted pictures of Rafale fighter jets, Iron Dome air defence system and war tanks.

Rajendra Desai with his car with Col Qureshi's picture and miniature of BrahMos missile. (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, Chowgule has pasted the portraits of Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh and a sticker with the words 'Operation Sindoor' on his car. Both these cars are attracting everyone's attention. People are celebrating by clicking photos and selfies with the cars.

"The Rotary Club of Venugram organised a treasure hunt event. I participated in it. This time, my wife and I sketched the design based on Operation Sindoor. It turned out very beautifully. I spent Rs 8,000 on this. Our car won the first prize in that event," Desai said.

"We aimed to show the people the valour of our soldiers and the power of war material. So, we tried to paint the picture of Operation Sindoor on the car. Our soldiers have shown sinful Pakistan how much power Indian women can have in their Sindoor. People are also saluting the car," he added.

Women take selfie with the car. (ETV Bharat)

Chowgule said Pakistani terrorists mercilessly took the lives of 26 Indian citizens in Pahalgam. "In retaliation, our soldiers destroyed terrorist hideouts. This is something that the entire country is proud of. I have painted the picture of Operation Sindoor on the car to make it permanent. People are also expressing joy after seeing the car," he said.

"We feel very proud to see the Operation Sindoor car. Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh are role models for us. A big salute to the soldiers who showed the strength of Sindoor. We were happy to take a selfie with the car that inspires patriotism," says Sunanda Haibatti, a local.