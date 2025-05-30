ETV Bharat / bharat

Belagavi Headmaster Suspended After Silent Protest For Classrooms

Belagavi: A government school headmaster in Nidagundi village of Raibag taluk has been suspended after staging a silent protest march and a hunger strike demanding classrooms for his students, who have been studying under extreme heat due to inadequate infrastructure.

The suspended teacher, Veeranna Madivalar, serves as the headmaster of the Government Lower Primary School in Ambedkar Nagar, Nidagundi. The school, which has 146 students, lacks a sufficient number of classrooms, forcing children to sit in the open under the sun and rain.

On Tuesday, Veeranna undertook a 15-km silent protest march and hunger strike, walking barefoot to the Block Education Officer’s (BEO) office to demand classroom approvals. He ended the protest after Raibag Tahsildar Suresh Munje assured that the issue would be brought to the attention of higher authorities.

Unfulfilled Assurances

Veeranna claimed that three classrooms were approved during the tenure of former Education Commissioner Anbukumar nearly three years ago. However, construction has yet to begin, with no action taken by local officials so far.

"I am a government servant and have always worked to uphold the dignity of the government. I have received district-level best teacher awards and international recognition for my service. All the prize money and awards I received have been spent on the welfare of my students," said Veeranna.

“No child should be forced to study under harsh sun, rain, or wind. When repeated appeals went unheard, I punished myself with a silent walk and hunger protest—not against the government, but for the children,” he added with folded hands, urging authorities to construct four well-equipped classrooms for the school.