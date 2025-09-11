ETV Bharat / bharat

Belagavi Girls Invent Cost Effective Sowing Machine To Help Small Farmers

They used metal and electronic material for making the sowing machine, besides Arduino Uno to prepare the programming model, a keypad to maintain the distance from seed to seed, a metallic plate wheel, a 500 RPM DC motor, a seed hopper that can hold half a kg of seed along with a motor driver model to supply power between Arduino and the DC motor.

"We first created a 3D design through software to show how the seeds should fall and started making the body of the machine by calculating how many times the plate metal rotates in a minute. We prepared a circuit design through software and programmed the Arduino Uno to read sensor inputs and control the output through the motor. We set it in a manner that only one seed fell at equal intervals. The machine can be easily pushed forward by a single person using a bicycle handle, “the inventors said. It took two months to complete and test the machine.

This new machine was submitted by Professors Dr. D. G. Kulkarni, Dr. Shubha Baravani and Dr. Kiran Lakkam through the Institute Innovation Council of Maratha Mandal College. It has been named ‘So Right Sowing Machine’. The patent for this invention was received on May 8.

The two girls, having a special interest in farming, invented the machine as a mandatory project to be submitted as a part of the curriculum.

Shweta Kapashi of Ugarakhurda village in Kagawad taluka and Sakshi Dhope of Ambewadi are the final semester students of the Electronics and Communications Department of Maratha Mandal Engineering College in Belagavi.

Belagavi: Deeply moved by the hardships endured by their parents while ploughing and sowing their fields, two young girls from Belagavi have invented a sowing machine that has been patented by the central government.

A rechargeable lithium battery with three cells is installed in the machine along with a cycle wheel. Two hands are attached along with a sharp iron to dig the earth, after which the seeds come down one by one through the pipe from the metallic plate wheel and enter the earth. Another iron plate is attached behind this to cover the seed after sowing.

Sakshi and Shweta disclosed, “The seeds are not wasted as the distance from row to row and seed to seed is maintained. The machine can be easily operated by one person. Its cost is low and it can sow one acre of land in four hours. It is fuel-free and battery-operated and can be recharged at home. It will be very convenient for small farmers."

They further disclosed, “Currently, we have installed a sowing plate for peas and cowpeas, which is the size of soybean seeds. In the coming days, we plan to install plates for all the seeds sown by farmers to facilitate easy sowing. We are going to make the machine run on solar energy instead of charging. We have got a patent for our machine and are eager to start our own startup to manufacture these machines on a large scale for the farmers across the country.”

“It would be very beneficial if the government joins hands with us," Sakshi told ETV Bharat. Shweta pointed out, "We are children of farmers. Our parents faced problems in hiring labourers when sowing was to be done in our fields. Purchasing a big machine would cost Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, which is unaffordable for small farmers.”

She said that the two of them were looking for a solution to this problem when their teacher asked them to submit a project.

“Initially, our teacher had asked us to make a sowing robot and a sprinkler, which was not possible. We spent Rs 6,000 to benefit the farmers at a low cost and invented a battery-powered sowing machine that will be of great help to them," she added.

"Getting labour for sowing has been a problem for the farmers. Sakshi and Shweta have worked hard to make this machine. It is a matter of great pride and joy that the children of farmers have achieved this. I am also thinking of buying the machine," said one of the farmers, Yashwant Kamble.

Director of Maratha Mandal Engineering College, Dr. D.G. Kulkarni, said, “The equipment invented by our students, Sakshi and Shweta, has not been invented by anyone in the country. Therefore, we applied for a patent to the Central Government Patent Office eight months ago, which was granted after a lengthy examination. No one can use this design. The girls have set a goal of producing sowing machines in large numbers in future. The college management has decided to provide all kinds of facilities to them, including land, machinery and marketing interventions for the next five years."