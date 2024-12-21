Belagavi CWC Meeting on Dec 26 to Give New Direction to Congress

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee meeting in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Dec 26 will give a new direction to the grand old party just like the 2022 Udaipur Declaration listed ways for the revival ahead of the 2024 national elections.

According to party insiders, the Dec 26 CWC comes at a crucial time when the Congress voice is being blocked inside parliament and its top leaders are being targeted by the BJP.

The party insiders further said that key issues like organizational restructuring and ways to counter the NDA government would be finalised during the CWC meeting.

Like the Bharat Jodo yatra, which was taken out by Rahul Gandhi in 2022 to counter the divisive politics of the saffron party after the Udaipur Declaration flagged it, a nationwide movement against the EVMs will also be finalised during the CWC meeting.

Also, the grand old party feels that it needs to connect better with the new generation and a program to educate the youth about the historical role of the Congress would also be firmed up at the key party meeting.

“The Congress Working Committee meeting in Belagavi is very important. It will decide the new direction for the party. We will take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi who became party chief on Dec 26, 1924 and launched a movement to liberate the country from British rule. The NDA government is the same as the British rule. They are promoting crony capitalism, stifling the voice of the opposition and manipulating the elections. After 100 years, we will follow the path shown by our ancestors and drive the current regime out to save the country,” CWC member Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

The CWC member said the situation was the same in 1924 when it looked impossible to oust British rule. “We faced similar questions then as we face now. But we eventually succeeded then and we will succeed now,” said Chodankar.

“We must educate the youth about the sacrifices made by the party which always does politics for the masses. Today the issues affecting the masses are not getting due focus,” he said.

According to former deputy chief minister Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo, some changes in the party organization had been made since the Udaipur Declaration but more needed to be done as flagged by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during the CWC meeting on Nov 29.

“Organizational issues and how the party plans to make its voice heard are likely to be discussed at the Dec 26 CWC meeting. We certainly need to improve our communication with the masses and our ability to counter the BJP’s false narrative against us,” Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

Citing the recently concluded parliament session which saw a new low in the confrontation between the BJP and the Congress which led to the filing of FIRs from both sides, party insiders said that the opposition wanted to discuss some key issues affecting the people and seek answers from the government but never got a chance due to frequent disruptions by the treasury benches.

“The entire first week was washed out as the government chose not to run the house. They are targeting our leader Rahul Gandhi with an FIR but he can’t be silenced like this,” Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwary told ETV Bharat.