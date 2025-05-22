ETV Bharat / bharat

Belagavi Cricketer Duped Of Rs 24 Lakh In Fake IPL Offer, Case Registered

Belagavi: A young cricketer from Chikkodi taluk in Karnataka has been duped of Rs 24 lakh by cyber fraudsters who falsely promised him a place in the Rajasthan Royals team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A case has been registered at the Belagavi CEN (Cybercrime, Economic Offences, Narcotics) police station.

Rakesh Yadure (19), a resident of Chinchani village and a state-level cricketer, fell victim to the scam after receiving a fraudulent message on Instagram. In May 2024, Rakesh had impressed selectors with his performance at a state-level tournament in Hyderabad, which earned him attention and the hope of an IPL opportunity.

However, in December 2024, he received an Instagram message claiming he had been selected for the Rajasthan Royals. He was asked to fill out a form and pay an initial fee of Rs 2,000. Believing the offer to be genuine, he ended up transferring a total of Rs 23,53,550 between December 22, 2024, and April 19, 2025. The fraudsters promised ₹40,000 to ₹8 lakh per match to lure him further.

Despite transferring the money in multiple instalments, Rakesh never received the promised kit bag, jersey, or flight ticket. When the scammers demanded an additional Rs 3 lakh and failed to deliver as promised, Rakesh grew suspicious. Eventually, the fraudsters switched off their phones, blocked him on WhatsApp and email, and vanished—although some messages still continue from one mobile number.

Rakesh filed a complaint with the police, and an investigation is underway.