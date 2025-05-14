BEL's Akashteer Air Defence System Proves Its Mettle Amid Conflict, Creating “Hell For Pakistan’s Air Adventures”

New Delhi: India's AI-driven, fully automated 'Akashteer' air defence system has proven its mettle during Pakistan's drone attacks, neutralising the threats as soon as they enter India's airspace and making it "hell for Pakistan's air adventures."
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured and indigenously designed air defence system, Akashteer, has demonstrated its prowess at the height of the tensions between the two neighbours, intercepting numerous drones, missiles, micro UAVs, and loitering munitions, emerging as a globally actionable defence asset.
Lauding its effectiveness in real-world conflict, significantly enhancing India's air defence capabilities during recent tensions with Pakistan, BEL on Wednesday stated that the system had performed beyond its expectations, providing robust Air Defence to India during the current conflict.
"BEL is proud to announce that our in-house designed & manufactured Air Defence System, Akashteer, has proved its mettle in the war field. Ground-based Defence Systems integrated with Akashteer made it hell for Pakistan's air adventures," the Navratna Defence PSU stated on X.
"The system performed beyond users' expectations, providing robust Air Defence to India during the current conflict. Akashteer ensures a seamless & unified air situation picture accessible to the lowest operational units of Army AD, enhancing situational awareness across the force," it added.
The Akashteer system, developed under a Rs 1,982 crore contract signed in March 2023, integrates surveillance assets, radar systems, and command units into a unified network, providing seamless situational awareness to the Indian Army's Air Defence units.
Akashteer enables monitoring of low level airspace over the battle areas of Indian Army and effectively control the Ground Based Air Defence Weapon Systems. During the recent conflict following India's 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Akashteer neutralised numerous Pakistani drone and missile attacks, ensuring zero casualties and minimal material losses.
"Akashteer empowers units on the front lines, enabling dynamic engagement decisions and preventing friendly-fire incidents," BEL further stated. Akashteer stands as a testament to the nation's growing self-reliance in defence technology, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Along with Akashteer, the indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system had also played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets.