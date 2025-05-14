ETV Bharat / bharat

BEL's Akashteer Air Defence System Proves Its Mettle Amid Conflict, Creating “Hell For Pakistan’s Air Adventures”

BEL in-house designed & manufactured Air Defence System, Akashteer, has proved its mettle in the war-field. ( X@BEL_CorpCom )

New Delhi: India's AI-driven, fully automated 'Akashteer' air defence system has proven its mettle during Pakistan's drone attacks, neutralising the threats as soon as they enter India's airspace and making it "hell for Pakistan's air adventures."

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured and indigenously designed air defence system, Akashteer, has demonstrated its prowess at the height of the tensions between the two neighbours, intercepting numerous drones, missiles, micro UAVs, and loitering munitions, emerging as a globally actionable defence asset.

Lauding its effectiveness in real-world conflict, significantly enhancing India's air defence capabilities during recent tensions with Pakistan, BEL on Wednesday stated that the system had performed beyond its expectations, providing robust Air Defence to India during the current conflict.

"BEL is proud to announce that our in-house designed & manufactured Air Defence System, Akashteer, has proved its mettle in the war field. Ground-based Defence Systems integrated with Akashteer made it hell for Pakistan's air adventures," the Navratna Defence PSU stated on X.