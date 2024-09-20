Being AAP National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal Should Get Government Accommodation: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha has demanded that former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal should get a government accommodation.

Kejriwal recently resigned as the Delhi Chief Minister. Addressing a press conference here, Chadha said, "As per the law, all national conveners of national parties get government accommodation. And so, Kejriwal, who is the national convener of a national party should get a government accommodation," Chadha said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha addressing a press conference in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

He said Arvind Kejriwal is going to surrender all the facilities that he received as the Chief Minister. "He will go to the court of the people, because the battle here is to change the system and not change the government. The AAP is a fast-rising party. We have got the status of a national party inside 10 years," added Chadha.

He also said that when any party gets the status of a national party, then as per the law, two things are given to it. "To do the work of the party, an office is given in the capital city and secondly, a house is allocated to the president or the national convener of the party," said Chadha.

"However, the AAP was given an office after it fought a legal battle and the order of the High Court. We appeal to the government to allot a government house to Kejriwal as he is a national convener of a national party," added Chadha. He also said that he has written a letter to the Ministry of Housing Affairs in this regard.