ETV Bharat / bharat

Being A Home Minister Of A Country, Amit Shah Should Speak Responsibly: D Raja

New Delhi: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Left parties for extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Monday came down heavily on Shah saying that being a Home Minister of a country he (Shah) should speak responsibly.

“I am raising a political question. They (naxals) are ready for negotiation. What about right-wing extremism? The RSS and Sanghis are desperately trying to redefine India and being a Home Minister, Shah should be responsible while speaking,” replied Raja to a question raised by ETV Bharat and added “The government should accept the ceasefire offer.”

Home Minister Shah while rejecting Maoists ceasefire offer during a programme on Sunday reiterated that India will be free of Naxals menace by March 31, 2026. “The Left parties are extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism,” Shah has said.

Raja said that the Maoists were fighting against the government and their attempt to deprive the tribals. “The government of the day wanted to demolish all the forest rights of the tribals and allow the big corporates like Adani and Ambani to rule in the tribal areas,” said Raja.

Raja was interacting with the reporters on the outcome of the party’s 25th Party Congress concluded in Chandigarh on Sunday.

“The continuation of the practice of untouchability of various forms and the discrimination and violence to which Dalits are subjected in most parts of India is a blot on our society and a total violation of the Constitution of India. What is of great concern is that all these forms of discrimination and violation have been increasing in the last decade since 2014,” said Raja.

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, Raja said that the country has gradually escalated violence against Dalits. “In 2018, the total number of atrocities reported against Dalits was 42747, which then increased to 45876 in 2019, and by 2020, it further rose to 50202.