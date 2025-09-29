Being A Home Minister Of A Country, Amit Shah Should Speak Responsibly: D Raja
The CPI general secretary was briefing reporters on the outcome of the 25th Party Congress that was held in Chandigarh.
New Delhi: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Left parties for extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Monday came down heavily on Shah saying that being a Home Minister of a country he (Shah) should speak responsibly.
“I am raising a political question. They (naxals) are ready for negotiation. What about right-wing extremism? The RSS and Sanghis are desperately trying to redefine India and being a Home Minister, Shah should be responsible while speaking,” replied Raja to a question raised by ETV Bharat and added “The government should accept the ceasefire offer.”
Home Minister Shah while rejecting Maoists ceasefire offer during a programme on Sunday reiterated that India will be free of Naxals menace by March 31, 2026. “The Left parties are extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism,” Shah has said.
Raja said that the Maoists were fighting against the government and their attempt to deprive the tribals. “The government of the day wanted to demolish all the forest rights of the tribals and allow the big corporates like Adani and Ambani to rule in the tribal areas,” said Raja.
Raja was interacting with the reporters on the outcome of the party’s 25th Party Congress concluded in Chandigarh on Sunday.
“The continuation of the practice of untouchability of various forms and the discrimination and violence to which Dalits are subjected in most parts of India is a blot on our society and a total violation of the Constitution of India. What is of great concern is that all these forms of discrimination and violation have been increasing in the last decade since 2014,” said Raja.
Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, Raja said that the country has gradually escalated violence against Dalits. “In 2018, the total number of atrocities reported against Dalits was 42747, which then increased to 45876 in 2019, and by 2020, it further rose to 50202.
Referring to the seat sharing understating in the Bihar election, Raja said that the talk within the Mahagathbandhan is still on.
“All left parties are members of Mahagathbandhan. We met the leadership of other parties like RJD. CPI expects a reasonable number of seats in Bihar,” said Raja emphasizing that all the parties within Mahagathbandhan mutually accommodated in the seat sharing process.
“Parties in India Bloc too must have mutual trust to each other. We must have some economic agenda. We have to bring an alternative to BJP and RSS. We also appeal to the regional parties to join us,” said Raja.
The CPI leader also alleged that the central government encroaches the powers delegated to the state government as per the 7th schedule of the Constitution of India.
“Co-operation is an item enlisted in the state list in the 7th schedule, but at the expense of the multi-state cooperatives, the Union Government formulated a cooperation portfolio in the Union cabinet and they are continuously persuading the state cooperatives to come under their umbrella so that they will help the State financially,” said Raja.
He said that the central government politically instrumentalists the post of Governor to sabotage the non-BJP ruled states.
“In BJP ruled states especially in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal, the Governors who act only for and on behalf of the Union Government are evading his responsibility to give assent to the bills passed by the State legislature. The Union government is forcing the Governor to act and run a parallel government system to the elected State government. This will also impair the smooth functioning of a democratic federal republic. We the CPI is for abolition of Governorship,” said Raja.
