Beheading Of Tailor In Udaipur: SC Dismisses Pleas Against Bail Granted To One of Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas filed by the National Investigation Agency and the son of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was brutally murdered in 2022, seeking cancellation of bail to one of the accused.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to interfere with the Rajasthan High Court order granting bail to Mohammed Javed.

The top court was hearing appeals filed by the NIA and Yash Teli, son of Lal, against the order passed by the Rajasthan High Court granting bail to Javed.

Teli's lawyer had contended that the role of Javed is very serious as he gave information about the whereabouts and presence of the deceased to the assailants.

He submitted that the high court was not correct in granting bail to him without delving deep into the gravity of the offence.

The plea submitted that the murder was committed in a communally surcharged atmosphere across the country.