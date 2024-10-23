Assam: Behali Bypoll Ticket Row Triggers Rift In Opposition Unity

Guwahati: The Congress-led opposition forum Assam Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) is on the verge of dissolution. This has become inevitable after Pradesh Congress Chief and ASOM President Bhupen Bora resigned from the Asom Sanmiito Morcha on Wednesday. With Bora's resignation, it is certain that Congress snapped ties with the Asom Sonmilito Morcha.

The Congress tried to take the initiative to save the 'Asom Sonmilito Morcha', the common platform of the Congress-led opposition unity, from being dissolved over candidature in Behali that goes to poll along with four assembly seats on November 13.

In a move to bring the opposition forum on the same dias, AICC decided against fielding its candidate from Behali and asked ASOM to field a different candidate instead of its preferred candidate from CPI (ML). However, the move yielded no results and the resignation watered down the initiative.

Bora sent his resignation to ASOM's secretary and Asom Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, a copy of which has been addressed to Congress High Command, saying he was under extreme pressure.

Out of the five constituencies in Assam, the Congress did not announce a candidate for the Behali seat. Deputy leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had advocated for a Congress candidate in Behali.

Over the past few days, the Asom Somilito Morcha, formed to oust the BJP from power in the 2026 assembly elections, found itself in troubled waters with Congress not revealing its cards.

Meanwhile, a five-member selection panel of ASOM had finalised Bibek Das, a CPI (ML) leader, as the candidate and sent his name for approval. It is believed that the move had Bora's support who was keen on maintaining ASOM intact.

But Gogoi, whose stakes have gone up in the eyes of national leadership, pushed for Jayanyta Borah who deserted the BJP over the ticket. The Congress saw its two top leaders in two different corners over ticket allocation and things became uglier. Even the Asom Sonmilito Morcha had given an ultimatum to Congress to clarify its stand by Tuesday.

In the interest of keeping the alliance intact, Congress proposed a twist in the entire electoral candidature process. It was ready to field a candidate from the opposition forum in Behali. But asked to change the candidate. According to highly placed sources, Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh also wrote a letter to the alliance on Tuesday saying the Sonmalito Morcha can field a candidate except Bibek Das as he lost eight elections in the last two-and-a-half decades.

Several meetings were held between the opposition partners. Following Singh's letter, Das withdrew his candidature on Wednesday. "Only the Congress and the Raijor Dal have opposed my candidature. I have given up in the interest of keeping the alliance intact," he told the media.

As per Congress' proposal, a meeting was held to select candidates in place of Das where three names were finalised and sent to APCC and AICC for approval. However, the list was rejected, leading to Bora's resignation,

The difference between Bora and Gogoi over the candidature in Bihali reached its climax and became a matter of pride for both factions. The APCC president had been advocating for the opposition's alliance to remain intact in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections.

Gogoi, on the other hand, favoured a Congress candidate in place of Das, who lost eight times. This led to a rift in the opposition's unity.

The AICC sought a strategic solution to control the growing rift between Gogoi and Bora which did not fructify.