ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam MP Accuses BJP Of Holding 'Beef Party' To Woo Muslim Voters

Guwahati: Ahead of the November 13 by-polls in five assembly constituencies, beef has taken centre stage in electioneering in Assam.

The ruling BJP, which had imposed a ban and regulated the sale of beef in many places of the state with the promise of extending the ban to more areas, has been accused of organising a beef party to win over a specific community in the state.

Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain said a beef party was organised by the saffron party at the Tero Mile area under the Samaguri constituency in the Nagaon district.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who has repeatedly been saying that BJP does not need Muslim votes, has organised a beef party to appease the Muslim voters in the constituency," Hussain told a rally.

He also claimed to have the visuals of the alleged party and the location where it was hosted by the BJP.

"The Assam CM has repeatedly told earlier that he didn't need Muslim votes by terming the community 'machines giving birth to children'. But now he has to organise beef parties to appease them," Hussain dared the RSS to conduct an inquiry into the allegation.