Beed Sarpanch Murder: CID Detains Two Accused, Hands Them Over to Police

Beed : In a major development in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, the CID detained two accused, Sudarshan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle and handed them over to police.

The CID officials handed over both the accused to the Beed police and they are being taken to the Kage police station. The CID team took the accused into custody and handed them over to DSP, Anil Gujar. A case under sections 103(2), 140(1), 126, 118(1), 34(4), 324(4)(5), 189(2), 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kaije police station in the case.

The Maharashtra government had formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of the Massajog sarpanch. The SIT is headed by CID Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, said an order issued by the state Home Department.

Other members of the team are Gujar, Vijaysingh Jonwal, Assistant Police Inspector of the local crime branch, Beed; Mahesh Vighne, PSI of local crime branch, Beed; Anand Shinde, PSI of Kej Police Station; ASI Tulshiram Jagtap; and police constables Manoj Wagh, Chandrakant Kalkute, Balasaheb Ahankare and Santosh Gitte, the order said. Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

A court in Beed on December 28 had extended till January 6 the police custody of NCP's former tehsil chief Vishnu Chate in connection with the kidnap and murder of Deshmukh. Chate is the fourth accused to be arrested in the murder case. He was produced before a court in Kej tehsil of Beed district after his police custody ended.

Those arrested earlier are Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar and Pratik Ghule. Police are on the lookout for three others who have been named as wanted accused of kidnapping Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, and brutally killing him on December 9. Among those wanted in connection with a related extortion case is Beed-resident Walmik Karad, reportedly a close associate of NCP minister and Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde. Karad's wife has been questioned as part of efforts to nab him, the official said.