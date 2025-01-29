ETV Bharat / bharat

Beating Retreat Ceremony Begins, Bands March To Foot-Tapping Indian Tunes

The ceremony commenced with the massed band's 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' tune and the principal conductor of the ceremony will be Commander Manoj Sebastian.

Beating Retreat Ceremony Begins, Bands March To Foot-Tapping Indian Tunes
Tri-Service band takes part in the beating retreat rehearsal, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
By ANI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

New Delhi: The Beating Retreat ceremony, marking the culmination of 76th Republic Day celebrations, began here with Vijay Chowk immersed in melodies of Indian tunes in the majestic backdrop of a setting sun over the Raisina Hills.

The bands of the Indian Army (IA), the Indian Navy (IN), the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will play 30 foot-tapping Indian tunes before a distinguished audience which includes President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The ceremony began with the massed band's 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' tune. The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Commander Manoj Sebastian.

President Murmu led the Nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2025. With a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari, the celebrations were a unique blend of India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 Special Guests were invited to witness the parade, in line with the Government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They included the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government.

TAGGED:

76TH REPUBLIC DAYSWARNIM BHARATBEATING RETREAT CEREMONY BEGINSBEATING RETREAT CEREMONY

