Be United, Oust AAP In 2027 Polls, Rahul Gandhi’s Message To Punjab Congress

New Delhi: Fight the AAP unitedly and oust the ruling party in the 2027 assembly elections, was the message that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi conveyed to senior Punjab leaders on Aug 25.

The message was conveyed through the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, who reviewed the state unit’s preparedness for the next assembly elections along with the AICC in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel and senior state leaders on Monday.

“The high command’s message was that the state unit should stay united and oust the AAP from power in the 2027 assembly elections, as the ruling party has become very unpopular among the people due to its policies. All the senior state leaders affirmed that this will be done,” Baghel told ETV Bharat.

“We discussed the party’s preparedness for the next assembly elections, and efforts to strengthen our organisation through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan and other grassroots initiatives,” he said.

According to party insiders, Rahul’s other key message to the state leaders was that they should start working hard on the ground for the next assembly elections, which were only one and a half years away. For that, the state unit should tone up the organization to the booth level and also launch state-wide protests on various public issues, the state leaders were told.

“The recent protests by the state unit, which forced the AAP government to take back the controversial land pooling policy, were successful. We are now going to hold a big rally over the vote theft issue in Tarn Taran in the first week of September. Our national-level leaders will attend the event. Later, the protests will be taken across the state. We have directed the district units to check the voter list down to the booth level and stop any irregularities immediately,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab, Ravindra Dalvi, told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the state Election Commission is going to conduct a special summary revision of electoral rolls in Tarn Taran ahead of the assembly by-poll there. Hence, the vote theft rally was created to create awareness among the voters.

In June, the Congress had blamed misuse of official machinery by the ruling AAP for the grand old party’s defeat in the Ludhiana West assembly by-poll, which had become a prestige issue for AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora won the by-poll. Infighting in the state Congress had led to the by-poll loss, said party insiders.

Since then, Kejriwal and AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia have been focusing on the 2027 assembly elections as their party was defeated by the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections.

According to party insiders, Rahul’s assessment was that the Congress had a fair chance of winning the northern state in 2027 and should therefore avoid infighting at all costs. He also cautioned the state leaders against any indiscipline and clarified that the Congress will go with the policy of collective leadership for the 2027 elections.

“I don’t think there would be any leadership change in the state, but we will go in the 2027 elections with collective leadership. It is important for the party to win the polls,” said Dalvi.

The AICC functionary said that to strengthen the organization across Punjab, the AICC observers for every district will be sent in the first week of September. They will submit their reports by the end of September, and the new district unit heads will be appointed by October, he said.

“I am also travelling across all 117 assembly segments to strengthen the local teams there. Protests will also be held over issues like joblessness, drug menace, law and order situation, and the plight of the farmers once the organisation has been toned up,” said Dalvi.

The AAP had come to power in 2022, defeating the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who had been given the charge just three months ago after the high command sought the resignation of then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. After the Ludhiana West by-poll win, AAP claimed it was the national alternative to the Congress, which was not liked by the grand old party.

