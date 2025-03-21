ETV Bharat / bharat

'BCI Got No Business To Go Into legal education': SC Paves Way For 2 Convicts To Pursue LLB

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the Bar Council of India had no business to get into legal education, which should be left to jurists and academicians.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made the remarks while dismissing a petition of Bar Council of India challenging a Kerala High Court order of November 23, 2023 which had allowed two men convicted for murder by the trial court to pursue LLB classes virtually.

"The BCI has no business to go into this legal education part...Legal education should be left to the jurists, to the legal academicians...and please have some mercy on the legal education of this country," Justice Kant remarked.

The BCI counsel said the larger question was over the convicts being allowed to attend classes virtually, which was contrary to UGC Regulations.