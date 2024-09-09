BCCL Officer Removes Union Minister's Shoes During His Jharkhand Visit; Video Goes Viral

BCCL Officer Removes Union Minister's Shoes During His Jharkhand Visit (ETV Bharat)

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Union Minister of State for Coal, Satish Chandra Dubey has courted controversy after a video showing a General Manager of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) removing his shoes and adjusting his clothes during the minister's Jharkhand, went viral. The state Congress has demanded an apology from the union minister over the incident.

The video is believed to be of Sunday during Dubey's visit to an underground mine in Munidih. Sources said that after coming out of the underground mine, Dubey reached the waiting room of Munidih GM office where General Manager (GM) Arindam Mustafi himself removed the shoes of the Union Minister of State.

In the video of the incident, the GM can be seen removing the long boots of the union minister of State, who is seen sitting on a sofa. After removing the boots from the minister's feet, the GM passes them it his subordinates. In the later part of the video, the GM is also seen adjusting the drawstring of the union minister's pyjamas.

Congress Demands Apology By Union Minister: Congress District President Santosh Singh has demanded an aopology from the union minister for “demeaning” a GM-rank officer. He also took a sarcastic dig at the GM saying the General Manager might get the post of CMD through his act of “sycophancy”.

“Such officers of BCCL are involved in corruption. To hide their shortcomings, such officers keep trying to please the minister,” Singh added.

Singh also criticized the union minister over his statement that the state government does not pay for electricity, due to which people do not get electricity properly. “After the formation of Jharkhand, there was a BJP government in Jharkhand. They kept the electricity bills pending. The central government does mining in Jharkhand, but does not pay royalty. Why does the central government not pay royalty?” he asked.

BJP Defends GM's Act: On the other hand, BJP Metropolitan District President Shravan Rai said that the GM removing the minister's shoes was part of the “tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava in Indian culture”.

“The minister came to us as a guest. The GM expressed his feelings (by removing the minister's shoes),” Rai added.