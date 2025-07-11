ETV Bharat / bharat

BCCI Fund Misuse: Massive Irregularities Unearthed in Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has uncovered a series of financial irregularities and procedural violations in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) during its ongoing investigation. The probe has revealed that Rs. 2.32 crore sanctioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was misappropriated by senior HCA officials, including its president Jagan Mohan Rao.

According to the FIR and remand report, the CID found that Jagan Mohan Rao forged the signature of former Andhra Pradesh minister Krishna Yadav, who was the president of the Gaulipura Cricket Association, and without his knowledge, changed the name of the association to Sri Chakra Cricket Club.

According to the FIR, subsequently, Kavitha (Rajender Yadav’s wife) was appointed as the president of the newly formed club and Rajender Yadav as the general secretary. Jagan Mohan Rao then joined this club and, despite being a member for only a month violating the one-year membership rule contested and won the HCA presidential election held on October 20, 2023.

The CID arrested: Jagan Mohan Rao, Rajender Yadav, General Secretary, Sri Chakra Cricket Club, Kavitha, President, Sri Chakra Cricket Club, CJ Srinivasa Rao, HCA Treasurer and Sunil Kante, HCA Chief Executive Officer. They were produced before the Malkajgiri court, which remanded them to Chanchalguda and Cherlapalli jails. Efforts are on to apprehend another absconding accused, Devaraj, who is the HCA Secretary.