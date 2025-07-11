BCCI Fund Misuse: Massive Irregularities Unearthed in Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has uncovered a series of financial irregularities and procedural violations in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) during its ongoing investigation. The probe has revealed that Rs. 2.32 crore sanctioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was misappropriated by senior HCA officials, including its president Jagan Mohan Rao.
According to the FIR and remand report, the CID found that Jagan Mohan Rao forged the signature of former Andhra Pradesh minister Krishna Yadav, who was the president of the Gaulipura Cricket Association, and without his knowledge, changed the name of the association to Sri Chakra Cricket Club.
According to the FIR, subsequently, Kavitha (Rajender Yadav’s wife) was appointed as the president of the newly formed club and Rajender Yadav as the general secretary. Jagan Mohan Rao then joined this club and, despite being a member for only a month violating the one-year membership rule contested and won the HCA presidential election held on October 20, 2023.
The CID arrested: Jagan Mohan Rao, Rajender Yadav, General Secretary, Sri Chakra Cricket Club, Kavitha, President, Sri Chakra Cricket Club, CJ Srinivasa Rao, HCA Treasurer and Sunil Kante, HCA Chief Executive Officer. They were produced before the Malkajgiri court, which remanded them to Chanchalguda and Cherlapalli jails. Efforts are on to apprehend another absconding accused, Devaraj, who is the HCA Secretary.
Violation of Rules and Misuse of Funds
- Jagan Mohan Rao, while still serving as General Secretary of the Handball Association of India (HAI), became a member of the HCA Apex Council, which is against the rules.
- The e-procurement process was bypassed while awarding contracts for catering and other services during the Indian Premier League matches held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in 2024, allowing the president to favour preferred contractors.
Financial Irregularities at a Glance
- Plumbing Works (IPL 17 & 18 Seasons, 2023–25): Rs. 21,70,742 shown as expenses in HCA accounts, even though the work was executed by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- AC Installation (IPL 18 Season): ACs were installed without tenders at a cost of Rs. 11,85,609.
- Electrical Equipment Purchase: Claimed expenditure of Rs. 6,85,418 without transparency.
- Catering Services: A payment of Rs. 31,07,700 was made to Srinivasa Resorts Agency. Notably, the contract was given to L2, bypassing Gurus Caterers (L1) who had quoted the lowest price.
- Cricket Balls Procurement (Domestic Season 2024–25): Rs. 1,03,74,118 was shown as spent for purchasing 1,340 cricket balls, raising concerns over inflated billing.
- Players' Uniforms: An amount of Rs. 56,84,605 was spent without inviting tenders.
The Bigger Picture
According to the CID, the investigation points to a systematic pattern of forgery, misuse of official position, violation of tender protocols, and financial mismanagement under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Rao.