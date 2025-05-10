BCAS Empowers CISF To Secure Cargo And Baggage Screening Operations

New Delhi: In light of increasing national security challenges following the recent terrorist action in Pahalgam, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has released an order to strengthen the security of airports. It provisionally authorised the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to extend its authority to cover cargo operations and the in-line hold baggage screening system (ILHBSS) at all civil airports.

This move, effective from May 9 to May 18, expands the role of CISF, which was serving as the aviation security group (ASG), to add a layer of security to minimise the risk. In preparation to implement the order, CISF has been overseeing cargo handling and baggage screening operations at all airports. This oversight involves direct control and directive authority to airport operator security personnel involved in ILHBSS, and the ability to conduct random checks and apply stricter access control measures in sensitive airport areas.

"This is a necessary escalation for aviation security. Airports are symbolic and strategic targets. Enhancing security around baggage and cargo is essential under current circumstances," said Harsh Vardhan, an aviation expert. "We must maintain constant vigilance. Any lapse can result in catastrophic outcomes," he added.

The order is a shift when seen against the militarised and restricted scope of CISF, whose principal focus had been airport perimeter and passenger security, which did not directly involve each other in the crucial cargo and hold baggage screening operations. These two vital operations will have added oversight to ensure a still secondary but equally important layer of security.

Flyers have felt the impact of intensified security and flight cancellations. Mahinder, a UPSC aspirant from Delhi but originally from Jammu, said, "I was about to book my return flight, as my family wants me back in these tense times. But with flights getting cancelled, I now have to take a 10-hour train journey."

Burhan, who was headed to Srinagar with his family, shared his concerns but was determined, "Even with current tensions, I want to be with my family and community. We're returning by train since it's the only choice."

The ripple effects of these security measures have also made their mark on religious operations. "Our heli services for the Char Dham Yatra are running pretty smoothly. There used to be delays because of NOCs and clearances. But for now, things are normal," said Sonika, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

Security loopholes aside, the aviation industry is going through serious turbulence. "There has been an abrupt dispersion of operations. Some airports have been closed, and more may follow. Airlines are incurring revenue losses with increasing operational costs. We can see a full stage escalation. We have to be on very strong monitoring all the time," Harsh Vardhan, an aviation expert, told ETV Bharat.

Despite the challenges, authorities are urging the public to cooperate, emphasising that national safety comes before convenience. All airline operators and government agencies remain on high alert, working in tandem to ensure that potential threats are neutralised swiftly and effectively.