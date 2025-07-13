ETV Bharat / bharat

BBMP's Chicken-Rice Scheme For Stray Dogs Faces Flak, Raises Questions Over Priorities

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) new pilot scheme to provide chicken-rice meals to stray dogs in the city has triggered a strong public response, with animal rights activists, health experts, and citizens raising concerns over its intent, implementation, and civic priorities.

Animal rights activist Swarnima Nishant was highly critical of the move, calling it a "drama" and accusing BBMP of repeating publicity gimmicks from the past. "First, treat them as family. The BBMP should consider feeding biryani to community dogs later," she said.

She recalled similar perfunctory measures taken during the Covid-19 lockdown that were later abandoned. "Community dogs are being chased, beaten, and abused across the city. That's the real issue. There are hundreds of animal feeders managing them daily. Instead of supporting them, BBMP is launching a flashy scheme that it will drop in a few months," she added.

She also questioned the civic body's long-standing apathy to the core welfare needs. "Your priorities are going wrong. This looks like another planned scam. Why go for new initiatives when you can't implement the existing ones?" she asked.

Swarnima stressed the need for BBMP to focus first on basic services like animal birth control (ABC), sterilisation, vaccination, and stronger enforcement of laws protecting community animals, especially with the rise of gated apartments and commercial spaces.

The scheme aims to feed 5,000 stray dogs daily with cooked meals including 150g chicken, 100g rice, and vegetables, at a cost of ₹22 per dog. Meals will be prepared in FSSAI-certified kitchens with CCTV monitoring and delivered to fixed locations in all eight zones of the city before 11 am. The total annual budget for this pilot is pegged at ₹2.9 crore.

BBMP officials said the project aims to reduce dog aggression and support sterilisation and vaccination efforts under the broader 'One Health' initiative. "This is a pilot initiative to understand whether systematic feeding can help reduce stray dog aggression and support sterilisation and vaccination efforts," Dr Manjunath Prasad, special commissioner of Health and Sanitation, said.