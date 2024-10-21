ETV Bharat / bharat

Bay Of Bengal Cyclone: 25 teams Of NDRF On Standby In West Bengal And Odisha

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that it has kept 14 teams in West Bengal and 11 teams in Odisha on standby for deployment given the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. It was announced after cabinet secretary Dr TV Somanathan chaired an important meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra briefed the committee about the current status of the well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal. The meeting took place in a hybrid mood.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” Mohapatra said.

The chief secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal apprised the committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called to safe berths. Control Rooms have also been activated and are monitoring the situation. Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services have been kept in readiness. People residing in vulnerable areas have been identified for evacuation.

It was informed that rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft, have been kept in readiness.

Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to the ports of Paradip and Haldia. Emergency teams have been deployed by the Ministry of Power and Department of Telecommunication for immediate restoration and the situation is being monitored.