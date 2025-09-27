Battle For Seemanchal: Region Set For Rare Four-Cornered Contest In Upcoming Bihar Elections
Seemanchal was once known for bipolar politics, but is emerging as a major battleground for four players eyeing dominance in the Bihar polls.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 27, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST
Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had one thing in common on Saturday. They all were present in the Seemanchal region of northeastern Bihar, which includes the Purnea, Araria, Katihar and Kishanganj districts.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally at Purnea, while Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), dashed through the region in August during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.
Seemanchal, with its 24 seats, around 10 per cent of the 243-member Bihar assembly, is suddenly in the spotlight in the run-up to the Bihar polls expected to be held in November. Purnea and Katihar have seven seats each, while Araria has six and Kishanganj has four seats.
The region has a history of giving a fractured mandate, swinging one way or another, yet never leaving any party or alliance high and dry in the past five elections since February 2005.
In the 2020 assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish’s Janata Dal United (JDU) and others, won 12 seats; the then Mahagathbandhan, including the Congress and the RJD, clinched seven; while AIMIM sprang a surprise by grabbing five.
The two alliances, NDA and INDIA (which now incorporates the Mahagathbandhan), as well as AIMIM, are now vying with each other for a bigger share of the Seemanchal pie and pulling out all stops for it.
The new entrant to Bihar politics, poll consultant-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), is also going to be in the fray, making the contest more complex.
Where Seemanchal stands in elections
What makes the poll battle for this region even more dynamic and interesting is its demography and tardy development. Though Bihar has 17.7 per cent of Muslims in its 13.07 crore population as per the 2023 caste-based survey, the Seemanchal districts buck the trend with a much larger share of their population.
Purnea has over 40 per cent of Muslims, Araria 43 per cent, Katihar 45 per cent, and Kishanganj has 68 per cent. A sizeable presence of the Yadava caste and the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs) also influences the political mathematics of the region.
The Seemanchal districts are also ranked among the poorest not only in the state but also in the country. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – 5 conducted in 2019-21, the incidence of multi-dimensional poverty ranged between 44 and 52 per cent of the population in the four districts.
Campaign strategy of parties in Seemanchal
The NDA is betting more on the development aspect in its campaign in the region. Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public rally at Purnea in the presence of Nitish on September 15, inaugurated a new civilian airport, flagged off the Vande Bharat Express, announced the establishment of the Makhana (foxnut) board, and talked about the motorway to Patna and industries.
Praising Modi, Nitish said, “The Prime Minister inaugurated the new terminal building of the Purnea airport, which will benefit the people of the area greatly. He has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 40,000 crore.”
Meanwhile, Rahul, while leading his yatra along with other INDIA bloc leaders, focused on farmers’ issues, poverty, unemployment, and agriculture. He showcased the unity in the alliance in front of the voters in such a manner that even Tejashwi and Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, aka Pappu Yadav, displayed rare moments of camaraderie.
The AIMIM is out to reclaim and advance its political gains made in the 2020 polls and also to avenge the incident in which four of its five MLAs were split and absorbed by the RJD, leaving Amour MLA and its Bihar unit president, Akhtarul Iman, to take care of the party.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s four-day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra from September 24 to 27 focused on the formation of a development council for the region. He has been raising the issues of the neglect of the development needs of the region and its people.
Owaisi also offered an alliance with the RJD in place of just six assembly seats to contest. The party had contested 20 seats in the state in the 2020 polls.
The RJD leaders have slammed Owaisi over his fresh foray in Seemanchal and asserted that their party (RJD) has long been thinking about addressing the infrastructure and development needs of the region.
“Our leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had moved ahead with plans to form the Seemanchal Development Council while the Mahagathbandhan government was in the state. He had sought money from the Centre for it, but did not get it. Owaisi is trying to fan the emotions of the people and divide secular votes. His speciality is that he slices anti-BJP, anti-NDA votes across the country,” RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
Ejaz also hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Modi for neglecting the core issues of the region, including protection from floods, infrastructure for the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in Kishanganj, and fulfilling the employment, educational and industrial needs of the area.
“The BJP indulges in the politics of fear and hatred. The RJD has decided to indulge in constructive politics. We will work for the development and prosperity of Seemanchal. We will ensure the uplift of tea, horticulture and agriculture-related industries in the area,” Ejaz added.
JSP leader Prashant Kishor and his team have also been concentrating on the region ever since he conducted a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) across Bihar as a part of his Jan Suraaj (Public good governance) movement.
JSP national president and former MP Uday Singh, aka Pappu Singh, hails from Purnea and is helping the party provide an alternative to the voters. The party has embarked on a strategy to connect with the people at the grassroots with the help of its members.
Trends observed in Seemanchal and their impact
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Patna Centre former professor and dean Pushpendra (prefers going by one name) asserted that several trends in Seemanchal were clear in the current run-up to polls.
“The region is a symbol for the right-wing parties due to its high Muslim population to raise the bogey of ghuspaithiya, or foreign intruders, not only in Bihar but the entire country. Such parties are not concerned much about winning the seats there, and they know that even the rally by Prime Minister Modi may not fetch additional Muslim votes for the NDA. Yet they will keep focusing on Seemanchal as it suits their narrative,” Pushpendra told ETV Bharat.
“Owaisi’s presence is like a ‘spoiler’ in the region and could slice the Muslim votes. If the voters accept his appeal, then it will ultimately help the NDA in the polls and will also suit the right-wing in furthering its ‘intruder’ narrative. But if the voters reject him and his AIMIM, it will help INDIA sweep the seats there,” Pushpendra added.
The former TISS professor asserted that the third trend was the perpetually low voting percentage in Seemanchal. It has rarely gone beyond 60 per cent, and all the alliances and parties are trying to mobilise the new or first-time voters. If the voting percentage increases, the presence of such voters could tilt the results.
The victory margin in several Assembly constituencies in the region in the 2020 polls was just a few thousand, and the parties that attract the new voters will gain more.
Pushpendra added that the poor health of Chief Minister Nitish and a seemingly gradual decline of the JDU have created restlessness among the EBCs, who are present in a sizeable number in Seemanchal.
“The EBCs fear the Yadavas of the RJD and the general category castes. The Congress can play a big role in addressing their fear. If they shift towards the Congress or INDIA, it would be a clean sweep in the region. The Congress has already made various promises to them, including a law for them on the lines of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities Act), the former TISS professor added.
Whatever the situation may unfold into in the coming days, Seemanchal is going to present those rare quadrangular contests that make elections even more interesting.
