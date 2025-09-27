ETV Bharat / bharat

Battle For Seemanchal: Region Set For Rare Four-Cornered Contest In Upcoming Bihar Elections

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had one thing in common on Saturday. They all were present in the Seemanchal region of northeastern Bihar, which includes the Purnea, Araria, Katihar and Kishanganj districts.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally at Purnea, while Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), dashed through the region in August during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Seemanchal, with its 24 seats, around 10 per cent of the 243-member Bihar assembly, is suddenly in the spotlight in the run-up to the Bihar polls expected to be held in November. Purnea and Katihar have seven seats each, while Araria has six and Kishanganj has four seats.

The region has a history of giving a fractured mandate, swinging one way or another, yet never leaving any party or alliance high and dry in the past five elections since February 2005.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish’s Janata Dal United (JDU) and others, won 12 seats; the then Mahagathbandhan, including the Congress and the RJD, clinched seven; while AIMIM sprang a surprise by grabbing five.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks during 'NDA Karyakarta Sammelan', in Khagaria, Bihar, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is also seen (PTI)

The two alliances, NDA and INDIA (which now incorporates the Mahagathbandhan), as well as AIMIM, are now vying with each other for a bigger share of the Seemanchal pie and pulling out all stops for it.

The new entrant to Bihar politics, poll consultant-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), is also going to be in the fray, making the contest more complex.

Where Seemanchal stands in elections

What makes the poll battle for this region even more dynamic and interesting is its demography and tardy development. Though Bihar has 17.7 per cent of Muslims in its 13.07 crore population as per the 2023 caste-based survey, the Seemanchal districts buck the trend with a much larger share of their population.

Purnea has over 40 per cent of Muslims, Araria 43 per cent, Katihar 45 per cent, and Kishanganj has 68 per cent. A sizeable presence of the Yadava caste and the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs) also influences the political mathematics of the region.

The Seemanchal districts are also ranked among the poorest not only in the state but also in the country. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – 5 conducted in 2019-21, the incidence of multi-dimensional poverty ranged between 44 and 52 per cent of the population in the four districts.

Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a selfie with supporters during 'Mahila Samvad' event at Sadaqat Ashram, in Patna, Bihar, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (PTI)

Campaign strategy of parties in Seemanchal

The NDA is betting more on the development aspect in its campaign in the region. Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public rally at Purnea in the presence of Nitish on September 15, inaugurated a new civilian airport, flagged off the Vande Bharat Express, announced the establishment of the Makhana (foxnut) board, and talked about the motorway to Patna and industries.

Praising Modi, Nitish said, “The Prime Minister inaugurated the new terminal building of the Purnea airport, which will benefit the people of the area greatly. He has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 40,000 crore.”

Meanwhile, Rahul, while leading his yatra along with other INDIA bloc leaders, focused on farmers’ issues, poverty, unemployment, and agriculture. He showcased the unity in the alliance in front of the voters in such a manner that even Tejashwi and Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, aka Pappu Yadav, displayed rare moments of camaraderie.