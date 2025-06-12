Bathinda Social Media Influencer's Body Found In Car; Accused Unknown

Bathinda: A woman's body was found under mysterious circumstances in the parking lot of a private medical university on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway in Punjab on Wednesday night. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car in which the body was found had a fake number plate, and the body was identified as that of social media influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi alias Kanchan Kumari. The identity of the accused is yet to be established.

Elaborating on the matter, Bathinda City SP Narinder Singh said, "We had received information about an odour from a car in the parking lot of a private medical university. After searching, a dead body of a woman was found inside a parked car, which was identified as Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur, daughter of Barsati Lal, a resident of Ludhiana. According to the family, she left home on June 9 to work as a promotion agent, but no information about her was received afterwards. Currently, the case is being investigated from every angle, and the accused will be caught soon."

Social media influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi alias Kanchan Kumari. (ETV Bharat)

It is worth noting that while investigating the case, the police found in the CCTV footage that a person first arrives at the spot in a car, talks to somebody, and leaves the place after parking the vehicle. The police are zooming in on the identity of the person and his possible link to the case.

Sharing further information about the case, Singh said, "The police received a call that a dead body was lying in the car. When they reached the spot, its stench had pervaded the entire area, suggesting the possible decomposition."

A screengrab of the CCTV footage shows a person leaves the car at the parking lot. (ETV Bharat)

Cantoment Police Station SHO Daljit Singh said the driver and the car have not been identified yet. "It seems that the body is three to four days old. It has been sent to the hospital for autopsy, and the relatives of the deceased have been informed. The police are looking into whether it is an accident or murder."

Kamal Kaur Bhabhi was very active on social media and was also involved in many controversies. She has 383k followers on her Instagram profile. Two days ago, a post was shared in her account with her picture, which raised questions, as it was written that 'no feelings, no trust, only doubt'.