Bathinda Police Raze Drug Peddler's House To The Ground

Bathinda: A newly constructed house owned by two drug peddlers was razed to the ground on Monday by Bathinda Police with assistance from the district administration. As per the information, the structure, built by Suraj Kumar and his sibling, was illegally occupying government land in the Bir Talab Basti area.

"The Bir Talab area of Bathinda is an identified drug hotspot. Kulwinder Kaur, wife of Suraj Singh s/o Jageer Singh, a resident of Bir Talab, was accused of illegitimately using government land, the report of which was given to us by the civil administration. The civil administration said they needed help from the police to carry out the demolition so that law and order is maintained... 9 FIRs are already registered against Suraj Singh, 5 out of which are under the NDPS Act and 3 cases are registered under the Excise Act, and recently, one case was registered against him for obstructing public servant on duty, for which he is currently lodged in Bathinda Jail," Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said.

Kumar is currently lodged in jail, and it was his spouse who was supervising the construction work. His brother is also into the drug business.

According to the police, stricter action will be taken against such offenders in the coming days, and it will be to the benefit of all if such wrongdoers abstain from drug peddling.