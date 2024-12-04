Bastar Wakes Up To Tremors Epicentred In Telangana's Mulugu

Bastar: The people of Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, and Bastar woke up to jolts on Wednesday morning. The CCTV footage of trembling trees, houses and waters went viral.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake, the intensity of which was 5.3 on the Richter Scale, is Telangana's Mulugu district. Following the tremors, the panicking people went berserk and hurried out of their homes. However, no loss of life and damages to the property were reported.
Earlier in April Bastar woke up to tremors of 2.6 magnitude that occurred 2 km north-east of Jagdalpur.
Tremors were felt in many areas of Hyderabad, located about 200 kilometres off the epicentre. People felt the jolts in the busy hours preparing for school and college. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage to properties. Tremors were felt at several places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Several residents of Warangal, near Mulugu, said they experienced an unusual jerk for a few seconds around 7.30 am. Ceiling fans began swinging and items started falling off the cupboards.
Retired scientist of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) Purnachandra Rao said quakes of more than five magnitude are rarely seen in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was recorded at the temple town of Bhadrachalam in 1969 though smaller quakes have been reported, he recalled.
Following the 5.3 quake on Wednesday, aftershocks are possible for a couple of days but there is no need to panic, he added.
