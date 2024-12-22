ETV Bharat / bharat

Bastar Road Accident Toll Mounts To Six, Five Referred To Raipur

Bastar: The toll in the accident in the Koleng-Chandameta area of ​​the district on Saturday mounted to six including five women and five injured have been referred to Raipur for better treatment while 38 others are undergoing treatment at the Dimrapal Hospital of Bastar.

Soon after the accident on Saturday that killed four people on the spot, 45 injured were referred to the Medical College Hospital in Raipur but two died on the way. The deceased hailed from Chandameta.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai wrote in Hindi on X, "The news of the death of 4 villagers and injury of 29 people due to the overturning of a mini truck between Chandameta and Koleng in Bastar district is heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the district administration to make arrangements for better treatment of the injured. Such incidents disturb the mind, I request all of you to follow traffic rules and travel safely on the roads. Life is precious. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, speedy recovery of the injured and to provide strength to the bereaved families".