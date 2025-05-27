Bastar’s Flute Maker Wants Strains Of Music To Replace Violence

Narayanpur: Having borne the brunt of Naxal violence for decades, Bastar longs to hear the music of life, peace and harmony. This music is visible on the horizon as the Naxal menace has been cornered to a large extent. One of the prominent personalities promising to treat the people to good music is eminent flute maker and player Padma Shri Pandiram.

In an interaction with ETV Bharat’s team he said, “Bastar will definitely change. The government is making efforts and Naxalism is on its last legs. Roads are being made. Previously we did not have roads till Abujhmad but now it is being made. Once the road is there, buses will ply on it and people will travel.”

Pandiram was inspired to make flute by observing a flute maker in his village. He studied up to class four after which he pursued the vocation of making flutes.

People had appreciated the first flute he made. He was called to participate in an exhibition in Delhi when he was 15 years of age and he took along 10 to 15 flutes that he had made.

“People from India and abroad saw these flutes. The Director sent some people to see my work. That is how the people came to know about my flute and it became popular,” he said.

Pandiram has traveled to Italy, Germany, Russia and Holland where he has sold around 400 flutes for 10 to 15 Euros each. He wants the coming generations to learn the craft of making flutes and carry it forward. Although he has not met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has met Home Minister Amit Shah. He had never imagined that he would get a Padma Shri.

“I had just made a start and have continued with my work and it will continue till the time my health permits. There are 10 to 12 youngsters working with me and we manufacture 4000 to 5000 flutes annually that fetch us Rs 300 to Rs 400 each. Although I am satisfied, there is a bigger market in Delhi and Mumbai,” he said.

Although Naxalites have never troubled him, he believes that the sales would have been better if more people traveled to Bastar which they do not because of Naxalism. “Naxalism has an impact on the market and the market here has been impacted,” he said.

He believes that the local artists and their works should be promoted at every airport. The visitors should be able to know what to get and from where. “The government should facilitate this. When people have this information, the market will increase and the artists can earn more. The government should work in this direction so that the artists and craftsmen get more work,” Pandiram pointed out.

He said there is a need to promote flute making and other local arts if they are to survive for the coming generations. He related that he got complete support from his wife to pursue the vocation of flute making and the government also invited him to various places. He had a love marriage that was solemnized at his village. His wife was enamoured by his flute playing.

Apart from the flutes, he can also make replicas of animals like elephants and weasels. His works reflect the art and culture of Bastar. He learnt this craft from his father who had taken his art right up to Japan. Although his father did not win any award, he was invited to events in Delhi many times.

He claims that the strains of music have the power to bring people out of their miseries. “They can bring an end to the malaise of casteism and terror while spreading love and harmony,” he said.