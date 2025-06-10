Bastar Bandh, Arson And Torched Bulldozer: How ASP Konta Akash Kumar Giripunje Fell Into Naxalite Trap In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Security forces have defused a second Improvised Explosive Device in Dondra Konta area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district where a police ASP was killed and two other personnel were injured in an IED blast on Monday.

ASP Konta, Akash Kumar Giripunje was killed while SDOP and police station in-charge were injured in the pressure IED blast triggered by the Naxalites.

A police official said that the BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) team recovered an IED weighing about 2.5 kg near the bulldozer where ASP was killed in Monday's blast. The IED was later destroyed by the BDS through controlled explosion. The BDS team also conducted a search operation for about 6 hours at the site of the incident and the surrounding area to look for any possible explosives.

How Were The IEDs Planted?

Police investigation into the IED blast case has revealed that the explosives were planted by the Naxalites on June 8 when the Naxalites carried out arson by setting fire to the bulldozer engaged in mining in the ballast mine located in Dondra of Konta in the run-up to the Bastar bandh called by the Naxalites on June 10.

According to investigators, on the night of 8 June, Maoists set fire to the bulldozer. The Naxalites then planted two IEDs in front and behind the bulldozer as a trap to harm the security forces.

ASP Giripunje, who reached the spot on June 9 stepped on the pressure IED, which went off leading to his death leaving two other police personnel injured. It is learnt that the ASP and his team had parked their vehicle on the National Highway and reached the spot on foot.

IEDs have emerged as a deadly weapon for the Maoists in their stronghold Bastar division for the last four decades.