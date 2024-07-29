MCD Seals 13 Coaching Centres Amid Safety Crackdown After Basement Flooding Killed Three Students

New Delhi: In the wake of a devastating incident that led to the deaths of three civil services aspirants, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a major crackdown on illegal coaching centres operating in basements. The action follows the flooding at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, which resulted in the tragic deaths of two females and one male student on Saturday evening.
The MCD has sealed 13 coaching centres that were found to be operating in violation of building regulations. Among those sealed were prominent institutes such as IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, and several others. The decision to seal these centres came after an inspection revealed that they were running in basements, a practice prohibited under existing regulations. The basements were meant for parking and storage, not for educational purposes.
Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner of the MCD, confirmed the action, stating, We have begun sealing basements of coaching centres operating illegally. The government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident, and we will continue to take stringent measures."
The move has been prompted by the incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle, where a library housed in the basement became inundated due to heavy rains. The single biometric entry and exit point was blocked by the flooding, preventing the students from escaping.
The tragic event has spurred massive protests from students and local residents in Old Rajinder Nagar. Demonstrators have demanded stringent actions against the authorities responsible for the disaster and called for measures to prevent future occurrences.
Their demands include stricter regulations of coaching centres, rent control measures, mandatory insurance coverage for coaching centres, and a grievance redressal mechanism for students.
The MCD has also identified obstructions to storm drains in the area which contributed to the flooding. Encroachments on street sides have covered these drains, exacerbating the situation.
In response to the incident, the Delhi High Court has received a plea seeking directives for the MCD to implement immediate measures to prevent similar tragedies. The plea calls for improved safety conditions and effective management of waterlogging issues.