MCD Seals 13 Coaching Centres Amid Safety Crackdown After Basement Flooding Killed Three Students

New Delhi: In the wake of a devastating incident that led to the deaths of three civil services aspirants, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a major crackdown on illegal coaching centres operating in basements. The action follows the flooding at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, which resulted in the tragic deaths of two females and one male student on Saturday evening.

The MCD has sealed 13 coaching centres that were found to be operating in violation of building regulations. Among those sealed were prominent institutes such as IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, and several others. The decision to seal these centres came after an inspection revealed that they were running in basements, a practice prohibited under existing regulations. The basements were meant for parking and storage, not for educational purposes.

Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner of the MCD, confirmed the action, stating, We have begun sealing basements of coaching centres operating illegally. The government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident, and we will continue to take stringent measures."

The move has been prompted by the incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle, where a library housed in the basement became inundated due to heavy rains. The single biometric entry and exit point was blocked by the flooding, preventing the students from escaping.