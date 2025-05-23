Nation First: Barmer Traders Boycott Turkey Over Support To Pakistan, Halt Cumin Export And Apple Import

Barmer: Traders and farmers in the border district of Barmer in Rajasthan have stopped all exports of cumin to Turkey and ceased imports of Turkish apples. The move comes in response to Turkey's vocal support for Pakistan during India's military operation 'Sindoor', launched after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The traders declared that they would not conduct business with a nation that aligns itself with what they call "the enemy of India." This growing resentment has led to a total trade freeze with Turkey from this region.

Gautam Bothra, President of the Barmer Cumin Produce Market, said, "Turkey's open support to Pakistan has deeply hurt us. Despite India's past support for Turkey, they have now sided with a country that continues to fuel unrest in India. We cannot accept this betrayal."

Heap of Cumin seeds (ETV Bharat)

Barmer is known for its cumin production, particularly brown cumin seeds, and Turkey has been a major importer due to its organic quality. Around 20,000 to 22,000 quintals of cumin were exported annually from Barmer to Turkey. On a daily basis, 50-60 quintals were dispatched, benefiting from special tariff expectations. However, all shipments have now come to a halt.

Bothra said that not only cumin but also the export of pomegranates to Turkey has been stopped. "The farmers and traders have taken a united decision to break all trade ties with Turkey until further dialogue is held with the Indian government," he said.

The boycott has had an immediate economic impact. Cumin prices have dropped by Rs 15-20 per kilogram. Despite the fall, traders and farmers remain resolute. "Even if prices fall further, we are ready to bear the loss for the sake of the nation," said a local trader. Traders believe that in matters of national security, patriotism must come before profit.

"First comes the country, then business," Bothra affirmed, echoing the sentiments of many along this sensitive border region.