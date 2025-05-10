Barmer On High Alert After Spotting Of Several Pakistani Drones

Barmer: Barmer collector Tina Dabi on Saturday sounded a high alert after several Pakistani drones were neutralised by the Indian air defence system on the international border on Friday night. People in the district have been asked to remain at home and not to venture into the market.

On Friday night, several black and red alerts were issued in the district as a barrage of Pakistan-origin drones were intercepted and successfully blown out by India. Considering the heightened threat to civilians, the district administration has asked them to keep all lights off, stay at home and not to panic.

Dabi also inspected the blackout by roaming across the city with officials. Due to the reimposition of red alert, sirens blared throughout the city on Saturday morning, followed by the advisory by the district administration at 10:30 am. All markets across Barmer have been shut, and a complete ban on the movements of the denizens has been enforced.

The Barmer Police on Thursday recovered debris of an unidentified missile, following the recent incident involving an attempted Pakistani drone attack early Saturday. The debris, measuring approximately 3 feet in diameter and resembling a fan, was transported away in a police vehicle. "We were effectively able to recover the debris of the missile... The debris we retrieved here was 3 feet in diameter; it was like a fan... We have been clearing the debris from the area," an official of the recovery team said.

Similar fragments and debris have been retrieved from Jaisalmer and Pokhran, indicating a pattern of Pakistani attempts to target military and civilian areas across Rajasthan.

Mohan Chowdhary, a local, said the unidentified missile debris fell at around 4:42 am and also at two other places within a five-kilometre radius. "It fell at 4:42 am, and I was awake at that time. First, there was a loud sound twice, and then there was light. My house is 500 feet away from the spot, so we ran for cover. We saw smoke coming out. The second one fell near the temple, which is five kilometres away from the first spot. The third one fell one and a half kilometres away from the temple, and the fourth one fell two kilometres from here. We have no fear or terror," he said.