Bareilly Youth On Kanwar Yatra To Make Akhilesh Yadav Next CM

Haridwar: In a unique Kanwar procession, some youth from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly have left for Haridwar with photos of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Minority), the term coined by him, on the banners.

Kanwariyas Saurabh and Gaurav said, "We consider Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav as our leader and wish Lord Bholenath to make him the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections."

Not only this, they wear T-shirts with the slogan 'Mission 2027 Akhilesh Yadav CM' written on them. Asked about PDA, the Kanwariyas said the yatra represents the backwards classes, Dalits and Scheduled Castes (SC).

The Kanwariyas said they will fetch two types of water from Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri. One of which will be taken to Kashi Vishwanath via Bareilly, and the other to Lucknow. The first one will be used to perform the Jalabhishek (water ritual) of the deity, while the other one will be used to wash Yadav's feet.

The Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 22, the day when the Shravan month begins. The month-long festival will see people from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan visiting Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect water from the Ganga river and then offer the same in Lord Shiva temples, on returning home.