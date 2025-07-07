ETV Bharat / bharat

Bareilly Youth On Kanwar Yatra To Make Akhilesh Yadav Next CM

Kanwariyas Saurabh and Gaurav wear T-shirts with the slogan 'Mission 2027 Akhilesh Yadav CM' printed. The yatra represents the backwards classes, Dalits and Scheduled Castes.

Kanwaris carry banners with photos of SP leaders.
Kanwaris carry banners with photos of SP leaders. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST

1 Min Read

Haridwar: In a unique Kanwar procession, some youth from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly have left for Haridwar with photos of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Minority), the term coined by him, on the banners.

Kanwariyas Saurabh and Gaurav said, "We consider Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav as our leader and wish Lord Bholenath to make him the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections."

Not only this, they wear T-shirts with the slogan 'Mission 2027 Akhilesh Yadav CM' written on them. Asked about PDA, the Kanwariyas said the yatra represents the backwards classes, Dalits and Scheduled Castes (SC).

The Kanwariyas said they will fetch two types of water from Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri. One of which will be taken to Kashi Vishwanath via Bareilly, and the other to Lucknow. The first one will be used to perform the Jalabhishek (water ritual) of the deity, while the other one will be used to wash Yadav's feet.

The Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 22, the day when the Shravan month begins. The month-long festival will see people from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan visiting Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect water from the Ganga river and then offer the same in Lord Shiva temples, on returning home.

Also Read:

  1. One Kanwariya Among Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Roorkee
  2. BJP Uses Constitution To Gain Power: Akhilesh

Haridwar: In a unique Kanwar procession, some youth from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly have left for Haridwar with photos of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Minority), the term coined by him, on the banners.

Kanwariyas Saurabh and Gaurav said, "We consider Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav as our leader and wish Lord Bholenath to make him the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections."

Not only this, they wear T-shirts with the slogan 'Mission 2027 Akhilesh Yadav CM' written on them. Asked about PDA, the Kanwariyas said the yatra represents the backwards classes, Dalits and Scheduled Castes (SC).

The Kanwariyas said they will fetch two types of water from Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri. One of which will be taken to Kashi Vishwanath via Bareilly, and the other to Lucknow. The first one will be used to perform the Jalabhishek (water ritual) of the deity, while the other one will be used to wash Yadav's feet.

The Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 22, the day when the Shravan month begins. The month-long festival will see people from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan visiting Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect water from the Ganga river and then offer the same in Lord Shiva temples, on returning home.

Also Read:

  1. One Kanwariya Among Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Roorkee
  2. BJP Uses Constitution To Gain Power: Akhilesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKHILESH YADAVSAMAJWADI PARTYPDAHARIDWARKANWAR YATRA 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.