Bareilly: PWD Engineers and Google Officer Booked in Under Construction Bridge Accident

Badaun: Following an order of the District Magistrate, the Deputy Tehsildar of Dataganj has lodged an FIR against 5 people including 4 PWD engineers in the Bareilly under construction bridge accident in Uttar Pradesh. The fifth accused is cited as a regional manager of Google Maps, but the name is not mentioned in the FIR.

On Saturday night, three youths died after their car fell down from an under-construction bridge in village Muda on Badaun-Dataganj road in Faridpur police station area of ​​Bareilly late. The accident allegedly took place as the car followed Google Maps and fell from the bridge into the Ramganga river.

The deceased youths had hired a taxi from Ghaziabad and were going to Faridpur via Badaun to attend their cousin's wedding. They were identified as Amit and Nitin, residents of Farrukhabad. The car driver Kaushal Kumar of Mainpuri also died.

After the accident, DM Badaun Nidhi Srivastava has tightened the screws on the officers. PWD officer Naresh Kumar said that sign boards and other measures will be take at the bridge. After the report comes and the work will be done as per the intention of the government, he said.

After the order of the DM, Naib Tehsildar Dataganj Chhavi Ram has filed an FIR against the regional manager of Google Map and Assistant Engineer of Public Works Department Mohammad Arif, Abhishek Kumar, Junior Engineer Ajay Gangwar and Maharaj Singh.