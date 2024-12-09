Barber, Polytechnic Student Held For Online Fraud In Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A barber and his friend, a student of a polytechnic college, were arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district for duping a retired employee of Rs 54.30 lakh. The accused, identified as Nikunj Kumar and Lakshya Saini Sahab, were found to be involved in an inter-state fraud.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, saying they used to cheat people by posing as officers of the ED and Mumbai Police Crime Branch. They threatened victims by saying they uploaded pornography content on social media and was involved in a money laundering racket.

The crime surfaced after Jaidev Singh, a retired central government employee of Agyeya Nagar received a call in June, where the callers introduced themselves as officers of ED and Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The callers told him that he would be arrested soon as porn clips have been uploaded in his name on social media and that he was found involved in a money laundering racket. By threatening arrest, the accused got Jaidev to deposit Rs 54.30 lakh in installments in their bank accounts from June 26 to July 15. When the victim realised that he was cheated, he complained to the police.

According to the police, investigations were started by registering a case in the cyber police station. The suspicious bank accounts were identified and information was collected about the bank statements, online transactions and withdrawals. The data was obtained about the mobile number that was registered in the bank.

During investigation, it was found that the accused were in Haryana and Rajasthan. After this, Bilaspur Police, with the help of Haryana's Alwar Police, took the accused, Nikunj Kumar and Lakshya Saini Sahab into custody and interrogated them.

"One of the accused works in a saloon and the other is a polytechnic college student. Both hailed from the same locality. The accused said that they had obtained fake SIM cards and the bank accounts that were used in the fraud were in the name of labourers. Police have produced the duo in court and taken them on transit remand," Akshay Sabadra, CSP said.