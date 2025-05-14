Bar Council Of India Amends Rules To Allow Foreign Law Firms And Lawyers To Practice Non-litigious Matters

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has notified amendments to the rules allowing foreign lawyers and law firms to practice foreign law (non-litigation) in India on the basis of reciprocity.

The May 13, notification said the General Council of Bar Council of India hereby resolves to amend the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022, earlier gazetted on 10th March, 2023.

The notification said the BCI believes that opening up the legal profession in India to foreign lawyers, limited to the practice of foreign law, handling diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters, and participating in international arbitration cases will meaningfully contribute to the growth of the legal domain in India, ultimately benefiting Indian lawyers as well.

"It is noteworthy that the proficiency and standards of Indian lawyers are comparable to international standards, and the legal fraternity in India will be in advantageous if law practice in India is opened to foreign lawyers in a restricted, controlled, and regulated manner based on the principle of reciprocity. Such an approach would be mutually beneficial for both Indian and foreign lawyers, and these rules represent a step by the Bar Council of India in this direction," said the notification.

The notification said these rules will also address concerns about encouraging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India and positioning the country as a hub for International Commercial Arbitration. “Many countries have already allowed foreign lawyers to practice foreign law, handle diverse international legal issues, and engage in arbitration matters within their jurisdictions under restricted and well-defined conditions," it said.

The notification said taking a comprehensive view, the Bar Council of India has resolved to implement these Rules, enabling foreign lawyers and foreign law firms to practice foreign law, diverse international law, and international arbitration matters in India on the principle of reciprocity, in a well-defined, regulated, and controlled manner. “To achieve these objectives, the Bar Council of India has framed the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022, which have been duly amended in May 2025. These rules have been formulated under the rule-making powers conferred by clauses (d), (e), (ic), (l), and (m) of sub-section (1) of section 7 and clauses (ah), (ag), (c), (e), and (h) of sub-section (1) of section 49, read together with sections 24, 29, and 47 of the Advocates Act, 1961, and all other enabling provisions”, said the notification