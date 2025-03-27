ETV Bharat / bharat

Bar Associations Approach CJI Against Transfer Of Justice Yashwant Varma To Allahabad HC

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of burnt wads of cash purportedly discovered on March 14 during a fire incident at the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, several bar associations gave a memorandum to the office of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna seeking withdrawal of Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

Denouncing the allegations, Justice Varma had said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his kin. The bar associations of high courts of Allahabad, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Lucknow submitted a memorandum to the CJI's office.

A joint statement by bar associations said that the bar associations request the Chief Justice and the Collegium to withdraw the transfer of Justice Varma and to withdraw all administrative work in addition to the judicial work, which is already withdrawn.

The bar bodies have also raised the issue of alleged tampering of evidence at Justice Varma's official residence, where burnt wads of cash were purportedly discovered on March 14 during a fire incident, and questioned the on-registration of an FIR in the incident.

"To set the criminal law in motion as is applicable to any government servant. According to the report of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, somebody removed the articles from the premises on March 15, 2025, and had the criminal law been set in motion, the evidence would not have been destroyed," said the statement.

The bar bodies said that in these kinds of crimes, there would be involvement of others, and non-registration of a case would adversely affect their prosecution. The bar leaders were on the premises of the apex court to seek an appointment with the CJI.