Bar Associations Approach CJI Against Transfer Of Justice Yashwant Varma To Allahabad HC

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of burnt wads of cash purportedly discovered on March 14 during a fire incident at the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, several bar associations gave a memorandum to the office of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna seeking withdrawal of Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.
Denouncing the allegations, Justice Varma had said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his kin. The bar associations of high courts of Allahabad, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Lucknow submitted a memorandum to the CJI's office.
A joint statement by bar associations said that the bar associations request the Chief Justice and the Collegium to withdraw the transfer of Justice Varma and to withdraw all administrative work in addition to the judicial work, which is already withdrawn.
The bar bodies have also raised the issue of alleged tampering of evidence at Justice Varma's official residence, where burnt wads of cash were purportedly discovered on March 14 during a fire incident, and questioned the on-registration of an FIR in the incident.
"To set the criminal law in motion as is applicable to any government servant. According to the report of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, somebody removed the articles from the premises on March 15, 2025, and had the criminal law been set in motion, the evidence would not have been destroyed," said the statement.
The bar bodies said that in these kinds of crimes, there would be involvement of others, and non-registration of a case would adversely affect their prosecution. The bar leaders were on the premises of the apex court to seek an appointment with the CJI.
The Allahabad High Court Bar Association went on an indefinite strike from March 25 to protest the proposed repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent High Court. The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officers to rush to the spot.
The apex court Collegium, against the backdrop of this controversy, recommended the repatriation of Justice Varma, from whom work was withdrawn by the Delhi High Court following a directive from the CJI, to his parent Allahabad High Court.
On March 22, the CJI constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload the inquiry report of Chief Justice D K Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court. Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Anil Tiwari said the CJI assured bar leaders that their demand for withdrawal of the Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Varma would be considered.
The representatives of six bar associations of different high courts met the CJI and other Collegium members Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath in the afternoon.
After coming out of the meeting held in the top court, Tiwari said they deliberated upon their memorandum and assured consideration of their demand. Tiwari said the Allahabad High Court bar body would reconsider whether or not to continue with the indefinite strike.