1,985 Tonnes Of Banned Single-Use Plastic Items Seized In India; Expert Calls For Greater Solution

By Santu Das
New Delhi: A total of 1,985 tonnes of single-use plastic items have been seized by the concerned authorities since enforcement of ban on such items across the country, data issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) states.
The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, provide the statutory framework for its enforcement, including ban on single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential. These have been prohibited, with effect from July 1, 2022.
The single-use plastic items include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks of balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers.
Notably, pollution caused by single-use plastic products negatively impacts ecosystems, particularly marine ecosystems. This issue has emerged as a significant challenge for India and other nations, as these plastics require many years to decompose and demand immediate attention. In India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are produced each year, with an average plastic consumption of 11 kg per person.
Around 8,61,740 inspections have been conducted and 1,985 tonnes of banned single-use plastic items have been seized. Fine amounting to Rs 19.82 crores has been levied between July 2022 and July 2025, as per the MoEFCC.
The ban on identified single-use plastic items has triggered development of innovative eco-alternatives. Central government, state governments and local authorities have taken steps on moving towards eco-friendly alternatives, it said.
As per the Centralised Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) portal on plastic packaging, 51,838 producers, importers and brand owners and 2,948 plastic waste processors are registered on the portal.
According to the MoEFCC, since the notification of EPR guidelines on plastic packaging on February 16, 2022, nearly 157 lakh tonnes of plastic packaging waste has been recycled.
Environmental impact of single-use plastic
The single use plastic is believed to take several years to decompose, which leads to soil and water contamination, posing hazards for land, water and wildlife. In some cases, the existence of single-use plastic in water or food is leading to presence of plastics in human body, causing health issues.
Environmental expert's view
Referring to single-use plastic items, Deepak Ramesh Gaur, an environmental expert on Friday emphasised on a permanent solution to completely end the production of such items.
"Seizing of single use plastic items is not the solution. Such items are threats to environment as well as human beings. Plastic takes long to decompose so production should be stopped," he said.
The environmentalist also pointed out that the health hazards of plastic should be taken seriously.
"We are not taking a permanent solution (on plastic pollution). We are just holding the problems. The need of the hour is to eliminate the problems. The aim should be to make the country plastic-free by 20247," Dr Gaur said.
Also Read