ETV Bharat / bharat

1,985 Tonnes Of Banned Single-Use Plastic Items Seized In India; Expert Calls For Greater Solution

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A total of 1,985 tonnes of single-use plastic items have been seized by the concerned authorities since enforcement of ban on such items across the country, data issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) states.

The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, provide the statutory framework for its enforcement, including ban on single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential. These have been prohibited, with effect from July 1, 2022.

The single-use plastic items include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks of balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers.

Notably, pollution caused by single-use plastic products negatively impacts ecosystems, particularly marine ecosystems. This issue has emerged as a significant challenge for India and other nations, as these plastics require many years to decompose and demand immediate attention. In India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are produced each year, with an average plastic consumption of 11 kg per person.

Around 8,61,740 inspections have been conducted and 1,985 tonnes of banned single-use plastic items have been seized. Fine amounting to Rs 19.82 crores has been levied between July 2022 and July 2025, as per the MoEFCC.

The ban on identified single-use plastic items has triggered development of innovative eco-alternatives. Central government, state governments and local authorities have taken steps on moving towards eco-friendly alternatives, it said.

As per the Centralised Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) portal on plastic packaging, 51,838 producers, importers and brand owners and 2,948 plastic waste processors are registered on the portal.