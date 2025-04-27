ETV Bharat / bharat

Banned Jamaat-e-Islami Members Launch New Political Party In Kashmir, Condemn Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Former Jammat-e-Islami members, who contested the 2024 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday launched a new political party, the Justice and Development Front (JDF), which will begin its activities as a new mainstream party in the valley.

The party’s first president, Shamim Ahmad Thoker, said the newly launched JDF condemned the Pahalgam attack on innocent civilians and harassment of Kashmiri people in different states.

Thoker said the people of Kashmir stood in solidarity with the victims and showed their concern by observing a day-long shutdown. He urged the prime minister and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review the process of destroying houses in Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.

“Houses are being destroyed after the Pahalgam attack. If this is justifiable and inevitable to destroy houses, the neighbouring houses should be spared. Residents are fearful of the blasts. We urged the PM to stop this exercise. If it is inevitable, then other methods must be used. We urged that such a process must be reviewed,” Thoker said.

Houses of active militants have been destroyed by explosives by security forces since the Pahalgam attack. Until today, nine houses have been razed to the ground by blasts in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora and Kupwara districts. The security forces or police have not issued any statements on these demolitions.